Universities are being left to bleed ‘after the cut of the 2021 federal budget, says the head of the Nobel laureate of ANU, Nobel Laureate

Brian Schmidt has never been the one to overestimate a challenge or bypass the solution that others may have missed.

Main points: International student fees have helped fund the research and growth of Australian universities for years

His scientific curiosity was nurtured by his fisheries biology mother and his passion saw him excel at the highest levels after graduating from an Alaska high school 35 years ago.

Among his accomplishments are a doctorate from Harvard University and a Nobel Prize in physics for innovative work using what we know about the universe.

But following this week’s budget and the dangerous state of the university sector after the COVID crisis he has stalled from a government budget.

Mr Schmidt, vice chancellor of the Australian National University (ANU) in Canberra, said the universities were “left to bleed to death”.

“[What is] “more difficult to understand is why the university sector is left to bleed, given what most can expect to be its key role in the health of the economy,” he said.

All Australian universities have felt the pain of COVID-19 but thanks to wealthy former alumni, fortunes and existing money reserves, some of ANU rivals still registered a surplus.

A major competitor actually prepared a pandemic scenario in 2019 as part of its unpredictable planning and quickly pulled the plan out of its bottom drawer when it became a reality in 2020.

On the other hand, ANU’s decision to capture the total number of students in 2018 meant that it was uniquely exposed.

While performing well in 2019 financially, it entered the pandemic by losing a year of student growth and recorded a 2020 deficit of $ 162.4 million, with one in 10 employees leaving.

“ANU is the canary in the coal mine,” Mr Schmidt said.

“The cumulative effect of closing the borders on the number of international students will lead other universities to meet my university’s budget problems this year.”

What does the government say about uni funding?

Education Minister Alan Tudge told ABC that funding for the higher education sector had already reached a record high of $ 20.4 billion.

It also received a single $ 1 billion funding for emergency research last year.

“There are more Australian students studying at Australian universities than ever before, thanks to our 802,000 job-ready graduate package this year, compared to 763,000 last year,” Mr Tudge said.

“Importers It is important to note that Australian universities remain relatively financially sound, with a lot of surplus reporting in 2020.”

The federal government provided $ 53 million to private international education providers in the budget.

Mr Tudge said these schools needed more money, with a 17 per cent drop in international students compared to 12 per cent in public universities.

Despite being relatively less influential, public universities have still suffered waves of job losses and courses have been cut due to their relative dependence on foreign money.

Why are Australian universities dependent on international students?

Australia has a unique research funding system where universities rely on an excess bank of student fees to match the research money they receive from the government.

For every dollar a university receives from a government funding body, it needs approximately 60 to 70 cents of its own money to pay staff and keep laboratory lights on.

International students provide most of the cash because they pay much higher fees than domestic students.

And for years gold flowed from across the sea.

As a result, Australian universities raised international rankings, paid their vice presidents record salaries, severely damaged their workforce, built up healthy reserves, and started big capital jobs.

But COVID-19 stopped the good times immediately, and brutally exposed the flaw of the system to constantly enroll international students who pay fees.

At the same time, the money universities received to teach local students changed after last year’s university funding reforms.

Legislation Ready Graduates legislation used a financial carrot and stick to push students into the required career.

But surprisingly, increased fees for arts degrees and other courses the government wants to discourage because they are now more lucrative for universities.

Areas like science, where the government has reduced the cost for students to raise graduates, are not as attractive to universities because they bring in less money.

“Surprisingly, the current settings mean that this year, the most affected degrees are science and engineering,” Mr Schmidt said.

“We just will not be able to get enough students [in STEM fields] as we did last year. “

Mr Schmidt is one of Australia’s most respected leaders, having won a Nobel Prize in Physics in 2011.

He also made a significant pay cut to protest the multimillion-dollar wages enjoyed by his colleagues.

Now, that big world and debate away from today’s fiscally challenged campuses.

Why don’t other universities speak?

Right now, many bosses in the sector are pursuing a much more conciliatory or low-key approach.

Behind the scenes, a group of deputy chancellors is negotiating with Education Minister Alan Tudge.

While universities want to continue the research that has led to global recognition, government priority is an improved experience for local students.

There is still hope from some university leaders that the talks will meet both of those goals.

The challenges facing universities are likely to continue

As well as leaving empty-handed on Tuesday night’s budget, the assumptions that borders could stay closed until mid-2022 mean the pain could last much longer than many expected.

The peak lobby group for the sector, Universities Australia (AI), said it posed “a very serious challenge”.

AI wants state and federal governments to do more to allow students to come earlier from “low-risk countries”.

The policy is extremely challenging though, with tight quarantine spaces and many Australian citizens unable to return home.

Officials should also consider the risk of an outbreak related to the behavior of international students.

