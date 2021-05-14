International
Drought could affect river flows permanently, Australian study suggests | Victoria
Australian researchers have warned that drought-affected rivers could experience reduced inflows indefinitely even after the drought has broken down in a study which found that more than a third of Victoria reservoirs have not fully recovered from drought. millennium.
The Millennium Drought began in 1996 to 2010 and was the longest uninterrupted period of low rainfall in south-east Australia since 1900.
The researchers analyzed up to 40 years of flow data from 161 watersheds in Victoria and found that 37% had not recovered from the drought by mid-2017. Of those, 80% showed no signs of healing.
A letter published in the journal Science on Friday said the findings suggest that hydrological droughts may continue indefinitely after meteorological droughts.
Lead author Dr Tim Peterson, from Monash University, said the reason for the reduction in water flows was not clear. It was not related to land use or an increase in groundwater and did not change in response to basin moisture.
Groundwater records say they do not go to groundwater, he said. It has to go somewhere. The only place we found it was reasonable was to increase evaporation and inspiration per millimeter of rainfall.
This means that 100 mm of rain in 1990 would have resulted in more water flowing into rivers than 100 mm falling in the same place in 2017. In other words, drought could result in a permanent reduction in supply with water.
Peterson said the research undermined the assumption that catchments would always return to normal when normal conditions were restored.
All of our models had this assumption that no matter how big a concern is, once that concern is over, rivers or aquifers will return, he said. I have always been very skeptical about this.
What this really means for Australia is that our watersheds are more complex than we thought. This may mean that our hydrological droughts may continue long after the climatic drought is over.
This also means that the patterns and equations used to understand the flow rate cannot account for what they were showing on paper.
The most affected catchments were in Victoria and the west, but Peterson said neighboring catchments could behave quite differently. The study found no indication of what made a system less likely to recover from drought, or how to aid recovery.
The Victorian government, which funded the research through its water and climate initiative, has begun adjusting its models to include reduced flow rates.
We still do not know what will make the catchments recover, but the water industry in Victoria has tried to use the latest historical record so that in a way they do their best to account for this shift, said Peterson.
Climate urgency can amplify the problem due to an increase in rainfall variability. Even without a period of sustained drought, an increase in rainfall variability from year to year could result in a change in runoff, he said.
We can probably expect a greater variability in flow rate than we thought we would have, he said. Knowing which catchments these changes will have is something we cannot yet predict.
