Video Shows the White Man Making Asian Family at Burger King Drive-Thru





An unidentified white man was caught on video claiming he was stealing an anti-Asian insult family from a Burger King car through May 1st. The alleged incident took place in Richmond, a town in the eastern Canadian province of British Columbia. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has begun circulating the image of the man as a suspect in the “hate incident”. Benjamin Wong, a Canadian-Canadian passerby who recorded some of the husband’s racist insults, said he was “quite upset” by the alleged anti-Asian statements the husband made to an Asian family while waiting in their SUV, reported Canadian news network CTV. “F * cking Chinese,” the man reportedly said. “I can kill you.” When Wong started recording the man on his cell phone, the man noticed her and became “a better person,” Wong said. The man reportedly said to the family, “Nice to meet you,” before leaving. Wong later reported the incident to the British Columbia Hate Crimes hotline. Now RCMP is looking for a heavily built white man, who stands about 5’6 “with short gray hair, a partial chin and black-rimmed glasses. Like the US, Canada has experienced an increase in hate crimes against Asians since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Canadians have reported 1,041 incidents of anti-Asian hate crimes across the country since March 17, 2020, according to Fight COVID Racism. Fight Racism COVID is an observer organization established by several Asian national organizations and civic engagement groups. A February 2021 report from the Vancouver Police Department showed that anti-Asian hate crimes increased from 12 incidents in 2019 to 98 in 2020, an increase of 717 percent. Anti-Asian hate crimes accounted for 35 percent of the 280 hate crimes reported in the British Columbian city during 2020. “Sustained commitment to addressing racial injustice is essential,” Fight COVID Racism said in a March 28 statement. “What our communities need is political leadership that acts against hatred and condemns the Chinese people deceived by the COVID-19 pandemic.” The group’s statement coincided with a rally demonstrating against an increase in anti-Asian attacks across North America. The statement cited the March 16 killing of several Asian massage parlor workers in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as other anti-Asian attacks. The Canadian federal budget has allocated $ 11 million (US $ 9 million) to the Canadian Foundation for Competitive Relationships (CRRF) to combat racism, particularly that which occurred during the pandemic. Mohammed Hashim, executive director of CRRF has said his organization is consulting with organizations across Canada to understand the needs of diverse communities. “It’s a good start,” Avvy Go, director of the Chinese and Southeast Asia Legal Clinic, told Globe and Mail. “But it is equally important for the government to support organizations that have a more specific mandate to address anti-Asian racism as an issue.” Newsweek contact Fight COVID Racism for comment.

