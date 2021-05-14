I spent the night in a bomb shelter with my kids

Last night was the second time I hugged my kids in a bomb shelter.

The first time was on November 12, 2019. That day, I heard a siren indicating that the rockets had been aimed at my new home in the city of Modiin, had just been relocated to Israel in 2018. I picked up my children early from school and brought them on a game date to a friend’s house. I was not sure what the protocol or labeling was for a situation like this.

We put our kids in “mamad”, the safe room, to play games and watch Netflix. Mamads are a device in modern Israeli apartments. These well-fortified spaces have incredibly thick walls and floors, airtight steel doors, and additional metal enclosures in windows. When it is not time for riots, such midwives often serve as an extra bedroom or an office. (Older buildings, by contrast, usually have shelters for municipal bombs, while others still have to deal with makeshift spaces like stair wells.)

At the time, my kids had no idea what was going on around them – they were too busy having fun. They did not hear the Iron Dome explode eavesdropping and destroying incoming missiles. They were just excited to have a day off from school.

As for myself, I wasn’t sure how to feel or act, so I just played it well. After a few hours, I decided it was time to go home. I remember feeling terrified, but I did not want my children to know. On the walk home, I noticed how life looked pretty normal – people were doing their hair and nails, drinking coffee, just living. The contrast between what I saw and what I felt was grim, yet it was also comforting.

Last night was different. This time, my kids are older (second and fourth grades represent!) And were prepared. Just last week there was a hands-on siren, a workout, for the entire town of Modiin, including my children’s school. It was hard not to be with them. In the same way I remember practicing fire drills with my former students when I was a teacher – or a shooting drill later in my career – my kids were preparing for the imminent threat of rocket launches.

I was hoping that preparations would not be necessary, just as you prepare for any kind of precarious situation and hope for the best. But today, in retrospect, I am very grateful that I was more prepared and that my children were prepared as well.

As someone who grew up in the US, it feels very different to be in Israel while the terrible news releases more than watching it on TV or reading about it. It is different from the fact hear sirens warn us to seek shelter. The sound is awful and very layered, as we also hear the sirens of neighboring cities. It’s different, and scary, actually smelt your house is shaking all night and morning as the Iron Dome did its best to catch hundreds of rockets.

My family moved to Israel for many reasons, but of course this was not one of them. I do not want such violence to be a reality in Israel; I want peace. I want people to compromise and appreciate each other. Simply put, I would like normalcy.

I appreciate how my children can practice Judaism here in Israel without being different from ordinary society. Moreover, we deliberately chose a neighborhood that embraced diversity in Jewish practice. While there are occasional concerns as an American immigrant to live in Israel – incomprehensible bureaucracy, not speaking languages ​​and the lack of Amazon Prime – in the end these are not a big deal, because they are exactly that: concerns.

I was very hopeful about the results of the most recent Israeli election – us almost established a fairly diverse governing coalition. Things may be difficult now, on many fronts, but I hope we can soon move on to calmer days, when everyone in the region can sleep through the night, put food on the table, and have the will, the desire and the ability to live in peace.

Last night, as it happens, my kids stayed awake before bed. Normally I would have disappointed this, but I was grateful because they were still awake when the sirens started. I opened the door to the children’s room and luckily they were already getting out of their beds. Though the thoughts in my head were running – ware rockets aiming here? How long will we be in mamad? – I tried to look calm.

Our city and our school had sent tips on how to interact with your children when you are under attack: stay calm, focus on them, allow them to express themselves and use physical affection to comfort them. They prepared – and continue to support – our physical and emotional well-being.

At first my kids were nervous that we were not fast enough to get to mamad. (In Modiin, we are lucky as we usually have about 90 seconds to shelter; some people in southern Israel have 15 seconds or less.) After our mom’s door was completely closed – and the extra metal panels in our windows were closed – my little boy turned to me and said, “Mom. My heart is beating so fast.” I followed the instructions that had been sent earlier: I made eye contact. I said, “Come leave me. “Let me hug you. Let me feel your heartbeat.” It worked – he quickly calmed down. Honestly, the interaction lasted less than a minute, but it was intense.

Together we cheated on my iPhone – I realized this was the easiest way for us to be quiet. Unfortunately, the internet did not really work – we were end up in a bomb shelter. Instead we talked and I hoped our chatter would drown out the sound of rockets exploding in the air. In my mind I was counting the minutes, as we are advised to stay sheltered for at least 10 minutes until the sirens sound. These are the same sirens that are hoisted across the country to honor Holocaust survivors and victims in Yom Hashoah. It’s the same siren we all hear a week later about Yom Hazikaron, to remember the soldiers who fell for the State of Israel.

About 20 minutes later, the children hugged in the twin bed inside mamad and, for the second time that night, I put them inside. My little boy seemed relieved.

“I did not want to worry about waking up,” he said. “I’m glad we’re sleeping here.”

I too rejoiced because at 3 o’clock in the morning, the sirens started again. I went to mom and hugged my boys; they asked me if I could rub their backs. One fell asleep again almost immediately. Again we could hear the iron dome. I prayed silently for it to be successful, as the number and pace of the rockets was unparalleled.

It is now 8 in the morning in Israel as I write this. I am with noisy and nervous eyes, and I continue to guess every noise I hear. Is it the rumble of a garbage truck? Or is it an iron dome? Is this a mermaid in a neighboring town? Or is it an ambulance or the noise of my kids watching TV?

There is no personal school today. All Israeli school children – despite the country having substantially achieved COVID-related herd immunity – will learn at Zoom. They will discuss the situation as a class, and we will process that discussion later as a family. As for what will happen next, I do not really know. But I hope for the best. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.