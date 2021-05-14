Australian Leader Reiterates A Country Of China, Taiwan Remarks





Prime Minister Scott Morrison doubled the comments that Australia’s policy in Taiwan was guided by China’s “one country, two systems” framework, prompting his office to clarify that the government’s stance has not changed in a way that would be seen as a concession. in Beijing. Morrison had reconfirmed remarks made on May 6 in which he said Australia pursued a “one country, two systems” approach to Taiwan – a Hong Kong-based system of government that is extremely unpopular in Taipei. Asked by SBS News on Wednesday if he had made a mistake, Morrison reiterated the assertion. “What we do know is that we have a situation with China where we have known – we have known – how they see relations within the region, and especially in relation to Taiwan, formerly Hong Kong and things of that nature, ”Morrison i said SBS. “And so Australia understands that and that has always been the basis of our policies.” Either Scott Morrison has fundamentally shifted Australia’s policy toward Taiwan, adopting Beijing’s position and ending 50 years of bipartisanship – or he is lying to cover up his mistake. Given its shape, my guess is that it is the latter.pic.twitter.com/uuQadtcxwK – Senators Penny Wong (@ SenatorWong) May 12, 2021 Such an attitude would represent a shift in the US ally’s long policy of “strategic uncertainty” over Taiwan’s status. Similar to the US, Australia has nearly five decades known The People’s Republic as China’s only legal government, while simply acknowledging Beijing ‘s position that Taiwan was part of its territory – commonly referred to as a “One China” policy. The “one country, two systems” framework, on the other hand, is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s preferred method of absorbing Taiwan under Control of the Communist Party. The concept, which has ruled Hong Kong since its return to Chinese rule in 1997, has become increasingly unpopular in Taiwan because of Beijing’s efforts to restore democratic freedoms to the Asian financial hub. The Australian government issued a statement Friday trying to clarify its position, saying “Australia’s policy towards China has not changed.” “However, Australia maintains close and positive informal ties with Taiwan, an important trade and economic partner,” statement tha. “The prime minister’s comments on ‘one country two systems’ were about Hong Kong.” Penny Wong, who heads the foreign affairs portfolio for the main Labor opposition, said in a tweet on Thursday that either “Scott Morrison has fundamentally changed Australia’s policy towards Taiwan, endorsing Beijing’s position and ending 50 years of bipartisanship.” “or he lies to cover up his mistake.” “Given its shape, my guess is that the latter is,” she said. The comments come as Foreign Minister Marise Payne told reporters in Washington after talks with her. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Australia was prepared to resume dialogue with China. Relations between the two sides have deteriorated for years and dropped to low levels over the past year as China blocked or tariffed a series of imports from Australia after Canberra demanded an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus virus pandemic. “We are ready at any time, among all my counterparts and colleagues, to resume the dialogue “, Tha Payne. Australia was “open, clear, stable” for the fact that it is dealing with a number of challenges regarding China, she said. (Updates to the government statement in the first, sixth and seventh paragraphs.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos