Japan will extend the state of emergency of the virus before the Olympics





The Japanese government has decided to add three more prefectures to the coronavirus state of emergency, as it faces a deteriorating rise just over two months before Tokyo decides to host the Olympics. Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the Covid government response, told reporters Friday that the emergency will be extended to the northern island of Hokkaido as well as Hiroshima and Goodama prefectures and will enter into force on May 16 by the end of the month. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was scheduled to hold a press conference at 8 a.m. Friday to discuss the emergency declaration already covering Tokyo and several other major metro areas. He is facing public criticism for pushing the global sports spectacle amid concerns it could be a widespread event. The spread of vaccinations in the country ranks among the slowest in the developed world – hampering Japan’s fight to infect infections. In contrast to past practice, the decision appears to have been led by experts, who have previously appeared before government decisions with rubber stamps. Nishimura told reporters that the emergency would expand wider than originally planned as experts called for stronger measures at a panel meeting Friday morning. With the Olympics starting on July 23, Suga has few tools to curb infections. Restrictions mean bars and restaurants close at 8 a.m. and alcohol sales are banned, while some large stores are closed. The move also increases the risk of Japan returning to recession and following some regional leaders this week called for the urgency to be extended to the whole country. Virus management is crucial for Suga, who faces elections for party leadership in September and must hold general elections by the end of October. While none of the opposition parties has enough support to oust his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, sliding support could lead the LDP to replace him as prime minister. The current emergency measure covers the prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Aichi and Fukuoka, which make up about 40% of the country’s economy. Data released Thursday showed the mood between store managers and others directly related to customers affected last month its worst fall since March 2020. Japan’s Olympic preparations were dealt a blow this week when the strong national field running team canceled its planned training outside Tokyo due to safety concerns. Hokkaido, soon under emergency, is expected to host marathon events that relocated to the northern island before the pandemic began to keep runners from the oppressive summer heat in Tokyo. The number of people in serious condition in Japan due to the virus was at its highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, at 1,200. New daily infections across the country rose to just over 7,000 on Wednesday, compared with a peak of nearly 8,000 reached in January. Meanwhile, Japan has administered sufficient doses of vaccine to cover only 1.9% of its population, compared to 41.5% in the US and leaving it behind developing countries like Myanmar and Bangladesh. – With the help of Go Onomitsu Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

