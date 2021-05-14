



Preliminary investigation suggests the elephants may have been struck by lightning GUWAHATI: Eighteen elephants of a herd were found dead inside a reserve forest in Assams Nagaon district Thursday morning.

Although the preliminary investigation by state forest department suggests pachyderms could have been struck by lightning, environmentalists have called for a thorough investigation to find out if there was any bad play.

On Thursday evening, the forest department set up an investigation team to find out the cause of the elephants’ deaths. The team will also inspect the site of the tragedy, including the quality of the water and salt lick.

Prime Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya to rush instead on Friday to investigate the current cause of death.

Chief forest (wildlife) chief Amit Sahay said the incident happened on a hill, but the bodies of four elephants were found downhill. 14 others were found at the top of the hill. Preliminary investigation tells us that lightning may have been the cause of death and perhaps the animals had gathered together due to the strong storm on Wednesday. An investigation is underway to determine the actual cause of death.

As the bodies were found dispersed, environmentalists have called for a full investigation to find out if there was any bad play.

Assam’s wildlife guardian MK Yadava said he would leave for the country with a team of veterinarians early Friday morning and perform post mortem.

The incident took place in the proposed Kundoli reserve forest in the Kathiatoli range of Nagoan district which is part of the traditional elephant habitat in the foothills of Karbi Anglong. The range is rapidly being affected by human habitation, rubber plantations and tea gardens. Nearby, in the lowlands, a solar plant is being built by a Delhi-based firm.

Dr. Rahul Mahanta of the physics department at Cotton University here said the thermodynamic character over the Brahmaputra Valley is conducive to strong strong storms and storms that occur early in the morning can produce explosive events.

By comparison, more storms occur in the afternoon as solar heat charges a higher number of particles. But these storms are weaker. Typical afternoon lightning can range from 6,000 to 20,000 amps per flash of the earth, but strong morning lightning until it hits the ground can average 30,000 amps, he said.

Environmentalist Rituraj Phukan, secretary general of the Green Guard Nature Organization, said, Prima facie, the deaths of at least 18 elephants in Bamuni Nagaon do not appear to be due to attributed causes. There is no visible indicative evidence in the images and videos circulating on social media. We have been working in the area for two decades and are seeking a full investigation to alleviate the concerns of the conservationists. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

