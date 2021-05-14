Quarrel at Jason Kenneys UCP achieves new achievements as Alberta battles COVID-19

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney at the Federal Building in Edmonton on February 24, 2020. CODIE MCLACHLAN / Globe and Mail

As Alberta battles a high rate of COVID-19 infections, internal squabbles in the Jason Kenneys government erupted Thursday, with members of the parliamentary group voting to remove two of their members.

MLAs Todd Loewen who called for the resignation of the Alberta Prime Ministers this week and Drew Barnes were ousted from the parliamentary group after a vote by their colleagues, said United Conservative Group whip Mike Ellis.

Members recognize the need for the government’s parliamentary group to remain strong and united behind our leader, Prime Minister Jason Kenney, as we continue to fight through what appears to be the final stages of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, Mr Ellis said. in a press release.

A UCP steering group meeting that started at lunchtime Thursday went late in the day. There were no details released on the split of the vote, or the exact reason they were expelled.

There is simply no place in our group for those who constantly seek to divide our party and undermine the leadership of the government, especially at this critical point for our province, Mr Ellis said.

We hope to move forward as a stronger, more united team.

However, Mr Loewen said in an interview late Thursday, The problem is dysfunction and disruption in the parliamentary group I believe is worse than this morning.

Mr Kenney has tolerated open criticism of health restrictions from his MLAs for weeks. But Mr Loewen of Valleyview, Alta., Took it a step further Wednesday evening by posting a letter to the Prime Minister urging Mr Kenney to resign so that we could begin bringing the province back together again. . The MLA for Central Peace-Notley also announced that he would step down as chairman of The UCP parliamentary group, but he would not leave the party as he believes his views are in line with the basics.

In an interview late Thursday, Mr. Loewen said during the long meeting of the parliamentary group he was the subject of a number of bizarre accusations by the party whip, including that he, his son, his staff and the president of his electoral association formed Facebook groups attacking the government . It was a bit of throwing everything at me and then hoping something would stick.

He said the reason he wrote his letter is simple. When it gets to the point where virtually everyone you talk to tells you the same thing that you will not be re-elected if Kenney is your leader, we are not voting UCP if Kenney is the leader I hear from everyone. I say it finally came to me.

Mr Barnes has also long been a vocal critic of his governments’ policies, particularly with regard to COVID-19 health restrictions. Late Thursday, Mr Barnes issued a statement saying he wanted the parliamentary group vote to be a secret ballot.

The Prime Minister’s promises of servant leadership, basic democracy and political transparency were again abandoned in favor of parliamentary group discipline above all. However, I am no longer bound by the chains of discipline of the parliamentary group, especially when the goals of the Prime Minister do not match those of my constituents.

Both men said they would stand as independent MLAs.

Neither man was immediately available for comment late Thursday.

The Prime Minister is proud to stand with his colleagues in the steering group and lead Alberta through the biggest health and economic crisis in a century. He expects to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us and work towards Alberta’s economic recovery, said a statement sent by Mr. Kenneys late Thursday.

Alberta is in the middle of a third massive wave of COVID-19. Even at a strong vaccine push, it has the highest infection rate in North America, and an active incidence rate of more than double the national figure. However, a quarter of the UCP steering group opposed stricter provincial health restrictions, with village or small town MLAs arguing that their communities should not face the same closures of restaurants, gyms and other venues. as centers where cases are higher.

Mr Loewen and Mr Barnes were two of the signatories of a letter in April by a ULA UCP group opposing the provincial health restrictions on the pandemic. But Mr. Loewens’ latest letter did not mention COVID-19 at all. Instead, he said he is concerned because MLA views of ranks have been ignored, the Kenney governments’ response to a hostile federal government is perceived as weak, and the government has mishandled issues such as negotiations with provincial doctors and miners. coal additions to the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

The messages from your government have been contradictory, confusing and unnecessary, writing, he wrote.

A senior government source said Thursday that there had been concerns in the parliamentary group about the ability of Mr. Loewens to be impartial and to act as chairman of the parliamentary group while he had his staff and board president running the Kenney fire campaign. He risked being ousted as a parliamentary chair by his colleagues, said the source, whom The Globe and Mail is not identifying because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.

There have been angry noises in the background of Mr.’s government. Kenneys since the beginning of the year, but it is unclear how many other UCP MLAs feel the same as Mr. Kenneys. Loewen. MLA David Hanson wrote a Facebook post supporting Mr Loewen but not fully endorsing his call for the Prime Minister to resign. In an interview, MLA for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul said he believes the way his government has imposed health restrictions with little notice has demonstrated a lack of respect for small business owners.

When I get businessmen calling me with tears, I have to answer.

Mr Hanson also expressed concern about the NDP winning the next provincial election, scheduled for 2023. Its time to take a stand. We fought hard for unity, to unite conservative parties here. And I hate to see it go to waste.

The prime minister, he said, should come back and talk to the people and try to fix the fences, or he should face a leadership review this year.

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said in the midst of a period of public and economic health turmoil, the government should focus on an overloaded contact tracking system, paid leave for essential employees or advocacy for maintaining the Enbridge Inc.s line 5 open pipeline in Michigan.

But instead Jason Kenney and the UCP are too busy fighting with each other to work on critical issues, said Ms. Notley in a tweet.

With files from The Canadian Press

