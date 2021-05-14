Howard Springs was best known for his oven donuts before quarantine came.

Howard Springs was really only known in the Darwin area for one thing – giant donuts.

The small village bakery refutes her humble shop and was a stop for delicious steroid sugar treatments.

A pub, a small mall, a gas station, a vet and some schools, a little more.

The popularity of the oven was such that it grew in the nearby Coolalinga shopping center.

Today Howard Springs is the stronghold of the nation against COVID-19.

Center for National Stability no less, clear winner of this year’s Oscar for the ugliest name.

Some time this weekend flights are expected to resume from India to bring home those thousands of stranded Auses, through quarantine at Howard Springs.

As one of the few reporters who has ever been there and who has lived nearby for years, let me take a picture.

First, no one is more surprised than those living in the Top End that the camp of this workshop has taken the country’s attention.

The Northern Territory is not well known for doing these things extremely well.

Strict discipline and NT are not always used in the same sentence.

There is a cowboy culture about the territory, that is why the people up there love the place so much.

Lying on their backs, often staring at the authority, the people up there do not like to be told what to do.

For example, you do not need a license to steer a boat on the famous waterways in the barracks.

There was electoral hell to pay when it was suggested that a 0.05 limit should be set for those unlicensed pilots.

However NT has steered the strongest ships in the center of the resistance, no case of coronavirus has escaped, ever.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently visited there and called it the best facility in the world.

The fact that there has never been a case of transmission from the community of this highly infectious disease anywhere in the Territory is extraordinary.

The workers’ camp accommodated workers at a Japanese-owned gas plant built in Darwin Port.

Of course, there are not many people living up there, and there is a lot of space between those who are up there.

There have been 168 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the center opened its doors in July 2020 to nearly 7,000 people who have passed.

All have come from overseas, mostly Australians returning with random US Marines who have arrived for joint military exercises.

The Howard Springs facility is not an old mining camp, it was built to house the thousands of people who need to build a large gas plant inside Darwin Harbor.

The media likes to say it is on the outskirts of Darwin, but it is actually 25 km away, beyond the Stuart Highway from Palmerston.

The gas plant has Japanese owners, they needed the gas to keep Japan’s lights on after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Apparently the largest factory of its kind in the southern hemisphere, it gave Darwin a tremendous economic boost.

Palmerston was the fastest growing urban region in Australia for several years.

All this now, the gas plant is built and the ships anchor enough to get the gas and then head home.

Darwin’s economy, which still relies heavily on Canberra, has collapsed and is essentially broken.

This is how NT does things.

The Center for National Sustainability has been one of NT’s biggest success stories in recent times.

It was so busy in the evening while the party of the Inpex buildings was on, so he forgot to prepare for the hangover.

Howard Springs is where the workers lived. They were on the bus to work.

Where this facility operates and the hotel quarantine does not exist, the individual accommodation blocks of each resident, still in reasonable condition.

Thousands can stay calm and quiet there, the only real problem is the number of cases coming from India.

Health facilities in the Darwin area can handle so many, some say about 100 at any one time.

But back to Howard Springs.

Before the center came to life, it was well known, yes for donuts, but also for its shrub blocks, one or two acres in size largely limited by lush tropical growth.

No one really knew what to do with the center when the workers left, so Inpex just handed it over to the government which really didn’t even know what to do with it.

As seen from the air, you can see the school with more than 600 students at the bottom of the picture. Photo: Google.

When it opened on citizens without warning that it would become a quarantine center, they reacted as you expected.

Just over a fence is the second largest school in the Darwin region, a private school.

Parents were alarmed, what if the flies carried the virus through people or the sick sucked in the fence and their children sucked on the same piece of wire?

You have to remember, back in the early days, we didn’t know much about how the virus behaved, we still don’t know.

The center is run by federal authorities through AUSMAT and in recent weeks federations have handed over control to the NT government.

This worries the locals deeply for reasons we have already explained.

NT

Not today, not tomorrow, not Tuesday, not Thursday and definitely not then – they will carry the can to Australia.

Remembering some of our most vulnerable people live there in Third World conditions with pre-existing chronic health problems.

If it weren’t for the facility’s incredible success so far, you would be nervous about the future.

Or just go fishing, that would be the NT thing to do.

– Chris McLennan is a national agriculture writer for ACM and a former Katherine Times editor at NT.

