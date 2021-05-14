Andhra Pradesh government launches global tender for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines

Faced with a shortage of doses, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday issued a call for global tenders to purchase Covid-19 vaccines.

Speaking to the media, Andhra Pradesh chief health secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said the deadline for submitting bids is June 3rd.

He further informed that the pre-bid meeting is likely to be held on 20 or 22 May.

“Some may be the single-dose vaccine and some the double-dose vaccine. Based on the offers, we will make the purchase (of the number of doses) accordingly,” Singhal said.

He said many state governments are coming forward to implement the decisions taken by YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Other states are following the decisions taken by Andhra Pradesh in the fight against coronavirus such as calling global tenders for the purchase of vaccines, preparing to issue permits for the production of vaccines in the state and asking the Center to allow 45 plus people to inoculate “Both doses were initially given before providing the vaccine to people aged 18 to 45,” Singhal said.

The state government had previously informed that it has identified 2.04 crore people in the 18-45 age group for whom the Covid-19 vaccine should be administered.

Further talking about state preparation, Singhal said extra beds on German hangers are being provided at government hospitals where the beds are already full.

“So far 38 locations have been identified and German hangers with beds have been placed in 6 places. The remaining 32 seats will be easily secured within a few days. Meanwhile, landing facilities and drinking water are being arranged at vaccination centers,” he said. Singhal.

He said the state government has decided to cover all Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in private hospitals under the ArogyaSri scheme and provide free treatment for them.

He said there are 39,749 beds in private hospitals across the state. 26,030 of them are receiving medical services under ArogyaSri. This number will increase much more in the coming week.

Singhal informed that more medical staff has been deployed now than last year. This year 3,025 general medical officers, 5,493 staff nurses, 2,472 cleaners have been appointed. A total of 600 staff have been hired during this one year alone.

“According to central government guidelines, the services of medical students can be used for Covid-19 services. 1,143 PG students, 1,294 home surgeons, 954 MBBS students and 638 dentists have been identified and intimidated. They will combine tasks within two to three days. , “he said.

