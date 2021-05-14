Poor health prisoners in India lose family amid COVID | Coronavirus pandemic news

Suppose my daughter has to stay in jail for a really long time and there comes a time when she is unable to see me. I’m getting older, maybe I won’t see it.

Mahavir Singh Narwal had said this in November last year, with his voice cracked.

As a second wild wave of the coronavirus pandemic erupted in India earlier this year, the 71-year-old retired professor could not meet his only daughter Natasha, one of the many political prisoners in India.

Narwal died Sunday awaiting the release of his daughters from a prison in the capital New Delhi after he contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized in the northern state of Haryana.

As her fathers’ condition worsened at the hospital, Natasha filed a parole request seeking release to care for her ailing father. But it was too late.

A day after Narwals’s death, the court granted the 32-year-old activist a three-week temporary condition, calling it necessary, to allow her to burn her father.

The latest Natasha Narwals #salute her father Mahavir Narwal pic.twitter.com/MxEncUBzdG Charming Harikrishnan (@charmyh) May 11, 2021

Natasha, 32, is among dozens of activists jailed last year under the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a strict anti-terror law that allows a ban of up to 180 days without charge, despite anger from groups of rights and international organizations.

Activists are accused of plotting to create religious unrest in Delhi after they staged protests against the Various Citizenship Change Act (CAA) passed by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis in 2019.

At least 50 people, most of them Muslims, were killed in days of violence during anti-CAA protests in the northeastern part of the capital in February last year.

Hundreds of people, including university students, rights activists, academics and journalists, were arrested as the Hindu nationalist government cracked down on dissent across the country, even when a deadly pandemic raged.

There is no doubt that this is the darkest hour in the journey of the Indian republic. Democracy has never been so fragile. Tough Mander, prominent activist

Fearing an outbreak of viral disease in overcrowded prisons, activists and rights groups have called for the release of Indian political prisoners, some of whom are in their 70s and 80s and are therefore vulnerable to infection.

But most of their prayers have gone unheeded, with rare exceptions made only when a prisoner’s condition became critical.

India treats its political prisoners as terrorists and insurgents, prominent social activist Harsh Mander told Al Jazeera.

They should have been given bail for the sake of their own safety, and that of other prisoners and staff. Instead, the government has made new arrests.

Natasha Narwal, in PPE coveralls, performing her father’s last rites [Manoj Dhaka/Hindustan Times via Getty Images]

The continued imprisonment of activists has distanced them from the deaths and suffering of their loved ones, often removing the last moments of grief and confinement.

In a statement, Pinjra Tod, Natasha women collector is linked, said that even after her conditional release, you can not rejoice.

The father, whom she will be celebrating, was tired of the moment: when she would get out of jail and in the warmth of his arms, not the horror of his cold body, the collective said in a statement.

The deaf system to our cries of pain

On May 3, Hany Babu, a jailed academic and staunch anti-caste activist, complained of an acute eye infection that has led to a gradual loss of his vision, his wife Jenni Rowena said.

The 55-year-old professor at Delhi University was arrested in July last year by India’s leading investigative agency for his alleged role in the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

The case refers to clashes that erupted between Dalits previously referred to as the untouchables and right-wing Hindu groups in the villages of Bhima-Koregaon in the western state of Maharashtra on 31 December 2017.

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged several activists and academics including Babu, Gautam Navlakha, Father Stan Swamy, Sudha Bharadwaj, Anand Teltumbde and Varavara Rao, among others with links to far-left Maoist rebels and conspiracy against the government. , including plotting to assassinate Indian Prime Minister.

Dalit researcher Anand Teltumbde at a police station in Pune on 19 February 2019 [File: Ravindra Joshi/Hindustan Times via Getty Images]

Most of these prisoners are elderly activists who have been denied parole amid the pandemic. Their continued prohibitions have resulted in serious health complications.

[The infection] has compromised vital organs and poses a significant threat to his life if it spreads to the brain, Babus Rowena’s wife told Al Jazeera.

Despite Babus’ lawyers writing to officials at Tajola Prison in Maharashtra, where he is being held, he was not taken to hospital. Instead, he was referred to a local eye specialist, who prescribed anti-bacterial medication and asked him to return within two days.

But he was not taken again, his family told Al Jazeera.

Tajola Prison has 3,500 inmates despite a recommended capacity of 2,124. On May 7, a 22-year-old underground prisoner died of COVID-19 in prison while another was in hospital. Most overcrowded prisons across India do not have basic healthcare equipment.

Rowen said Babu was deprived of access to clean water to wash his eyes in jail. He is forced to cover his eyes with dirty towels, she told Al Jazeera.

Other detainees also alleged inhuman treatment and denial of medical care.

Swamy, 84, suffers from Parkinson’s disease. He was not given a straw sucker. Navlakha did not accept the spectacles. Tembule, 72, has asthma.

Rights activist Gautam Navlakha addresses a meeting attended by writer and activist Arundhati Roy, right and others in Kolkata in this April 14, 2010 photo. [File: Deshakalyan Chowdhury/AFP]

The thought of asking Hany to seek as basic as essential health services is heartbreaking, says Rowena, who has spent her anxious days since the second devastating COVID-19 wave began.

We are dealing with a heartless and vague system, which is deaf to our cries of pain, she told Al Jazeera.

The darkest hour in the journey of the Indian republic

On Tuesday, United Against Hate, a civil society initiative, hosted an online event with families of jailed activists who wrote to the Maharashtra government seeking temporary bail, citing cases of coronavirus detected among inmates. and prison staff.

Many of the detainees in prison are over 60 years old, with concomitant diseases and are susceptible to rapid deteriorating health in case of COVID-19 infection, the letter said.

We are increasingly concerned about the medical assistance that would be available to prisoners if they are affected by the deadly disease.

Activist Mander told Al Jazeera that UAPA is like a white check, reserving anyone under everything.

All dissent is referred to as an act of conspiracy to revolt or waging a war against India. The reasons have not been conveyed and the government keeps these ideas imprisoned indefinitely.

The United Nations has called on governments to reduce their prison population wherever possible due to the pandemic.

Unfortunately, the Indian government will not yet release journalists, human rights activists or peaceful critics held on false charges, including those of riots and terrorism that make the condition difficult, Al Jazeera told Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director of Human Rights Watch.

Ganguly said the Indian government, using laws such as UAPA or insurgency, is making the process a punishment.

The use of these laws here is disproportionate and illegal, she said, demanding that human rights defenders and freedom of speech and all people held for peaceful protests be released.

Mander said India’s descent into autocracy has accelerated under a Hindu nationalist government.

There is no doubt that this is the darkest hour in the journey of the Indian republic. Democracy has never been so fragile, he said. There is clearly an agenda of transforming India into a country very different from what was promised in the constitution.