Ramadan demonstrates Muslim courage and faith





The world started foolishly as the followers of its second largest religion practiced the traditions of the holiest month of Islam, in some cases in circumstances that required as much courage as faith.

Ramadan is a period of intense prayer, fasting from dawn to dusk and night festivities. But between April 12-13, when this year’s celebration began, and the end of the month on Thursday with the feast of Eid al-Fitr, Muslims in many parts of the world performed comforting rituals as they faced extraordinary tragedy and unrest.

In predominantly Muslim Turkey, the month of fasting began between record levels of COVID-19 infections and the stricter blockade of the pandemic country. Restrictions barred residents from leaving their homes except to buy grocery stores or meet other essential needs and are in place until after the three-day Eid break, normally a time for family reunions. The coronavirus pandemic shaped Ramadan in other ways for a second year in a row. In Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, masked worshipers joined municipal prayers in the streets of Jakarta and passed through disinfection rooms before entering the Al Mashun Grand Mosque complex in North Sumatra on Thursday. For members of India’s Muslim minority, the holy month coincided with the country’s uncontrolled and deadly outbreak of COVID-19. Muslim cemeteries began to run out of space and people dug graves within days of the start of Ramadan while families who had waited to celebrate together buried their loved ones. Grief also gripped the Gaza Strip, where Israeli airstrikes emptied the streets that Palestinians usually gather before Eid al-Fitr to buy new clothes and food. Instead, Hamas encouraged believers to record Eid prayers in their homes or in nearby mosques instead of going to heaven.

Throughout this, many Muslims held fast to the tradition, praying and breaking their daily fasts wherever they were found. For a group of security forces in Egypt, this meant the location of the passenger train displacement that killed at least 11 people and injured about 100 others. For a young Syrian couple and their 18-month-old daughter, it was an informal refugee camp in Lebanon. Coal miners in Bosnia waited for their fasts by the light of a helmet, relying on watches and smartphones to know when it was sunset and they could sit down to eat together.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos