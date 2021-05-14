Sinopharm to produce 5 billion doses a year with foreign partners: firm executives





Beijing (Global Times): China’s Sinopharm is expanding production capacity to five billion doses a year by accelerating overseas cooperation after one of its Covid-19 vaccines was included in the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use List ), said the company executives. at a forum Thursday (May 13th) in Shanghai. Sinopharm has produced more than 400 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and more than 200 million doses have been supplied domestically and abroad, Sinopharm executives said. Sinopharm is expected to further expand its production capacity to five billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines a year globally as the Chinese pharmaceutical giant is working on building and expanding vaccine manufacturing plants and collaborating with foreign countries, including the United Arab Emirates. Arab, to make the Sinopharm vaccine overseas, according to Sinopharm chairman Liu Jingzhen. More than 100 countries and international organizations have expressed interest in the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, said Yang Xiaoming, chairman of Sinopharm China National Biotec Group (CNBG), a subsidiary of Sinopharm. The vaccine is marketed or approved for emergency use by 80 countries, regions and international organizations, covering people from 196 countries [and regions], Yang said at a Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine-themed forum in Shanghai on Thursday. “The Sinopharm vaccine has become the safest vaccine in the world, the most widely used and rated Covid-19,” Yang noted. Sinopharm has developed three Covid-19 vaccines, including two inactivated and one recombinant. Both inactivated vaccines have been approved for marketing by the Chinese authorities and are widely used worldwide, while the recombinant one is under Phase I / II clinical trials that began in Central China’s Henan Province in April. One of two inactivated vaccines made by a Beijing-based institute under the CNBG received emergency approval from the WHO on May 7th. WHO approval would be a cornerstone for Sinopharm to promote their Covid-19 vaccines in the international market, company executives told the forum. The final report of WHO experts on Sinopharm vaccines said that experts have low confidence in the effectiveness of the vaccine in people aged 60 and over and other groups with underlying diseases. A home trial involving more than 100,000 volunteers, 40 percent of whom will be elderly people, to observe the safety of our vaccines and side effects in these groups will be conducted. Research data for those aged 3-17 have been obtained and submitted to the national authority, said at the forum Zhang Yuntao, vice president and chief scientist of CNBG. Thirteen women became pregnant after taking pictures of Sinopharm and one of them gave birth to a healthy baby this month, which shows promises for future pregnant women, Zhang said. Research on concomitant vaccinations of Covid-19 vaccines and vaccines against other respiratory diseases is also underway. Dose studies for people with underlying diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and AIDS are also underway, according to Zhang. – Global Times







