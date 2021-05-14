Ardern corrects Bloomfield after he said NZ would need Level 2.5 to open border | 1 NEWS





Jacinda Ardern intervened to correct comments Ashley Bloomfield made yesterday, suggesting that New Zealand will likely need to be at “Level 2.5” to be able to successfully manage the country’s border opening. Your playlist will load after this ad He says that in addition to vaccination, NZ may need to increase a level when international travel resumes. Source: 1 NEWS This comes as conversations are emerging when international travel can resume. On Wednesday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said New Zealand would be “unlikely” to see significant volumes of travelers beyond safe areas this year and possibly early next year. The Director General of Health said yesterday that along with the vaccine, the resumption of international travel will also require a step forward in terms of protective health behaviors – “more than a level 2.5”. But Ardern said what he meant was Level 1.5 – raising “defenders” when the borders finally open. “I talked to him [Bloomfield] and he said he was referring more to a 1.5 environment, with things like scanning the QR code, those things that we need to be aware of every day in that transition period, “Ardern told Newstalk ZB this morning. She said there was no expectation that New Zealand would have to live up to the alarm level of 2.5 for three to five years. “Many of them will go down to how many people we have vaccinated, the more people we have vaccinated the more freedom we can have,” she said. It is unclear why Bloomfield suggested that mass vaccination should go hand in hand with a major step in alarm levels. He went so far as to say that “life is back to normal” at Level 2. Alarm level restrictions 2 include collection limits of only 100 people. This includes all events, such as funerals, weddings, religious gatherings, sporting and musical events. Businesses are also required to comply with social distance requirements and wear face masks if people operate nearby. Social distancing is also required. But the restrictions on alarm level 2.5 are even stricter. Auckland experienced a Level 2.5 blockage after exiting Level 3 in August last year. Social gatherings at Level 2.5 were limited to 10 people, while tangihanga or authorized funerals were limited to 50. Schools and business were able to stay open, as were gyms and public and event venues, albeit with a limit of 100 people. Social distance of two meters was also mandatory. Bloomfield explained that he believed Level 2.5 should be part of keeping the virus out of the country if the borders were opened to “low-risk” countries as well. “Vaccination will be a really significant part of us being able to keep New Zealand safe and secure, no doubt about that,” he said yesterday. However, it will only be part of that, Bloomfield said. I strongly believe that in addition to vaccination, we may need to remove our basic level of public health protection behaviors as part of our action to open up to a wider group of low-risk countries, let alone beyond this. Maybe we will have to climb a level. But once we are at alarm level 2, life is back to normal – except for those of us who occasionally or more occasionally use public transportation where we have to use a mask. It may be that we need to be more than a level 2.5 as our baseline alongside vaccination as part of the protections we routinely need to open the border. “ The spread of vaccines began in February and while there have been some hiccups, there is an expectation that the rest of New Zealand’s population will be vaccinated from July onwards, according to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. Hipkins has also said before that he hopes to have as many people vaccinated as possible by the end of 2021.

