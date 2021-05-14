Mainland China reports the first local cases of COVID-19 in more than 3 weeks





Photograph Photograph: A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a high school student during a massive nucleic acid test following an outbreak of recent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Xingtai, Hebei Province, China 6 January 2021. China Daily via REUTERS / File Photo SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Mainland China reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on May 13, including its first local broadcast in more than three weeks, the country’s national health authority said on Friday. Two of the new cases were local infections in eastern Anhui province, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The cases were the first local broadcasts since April 20, when China recorded two local infections in the southwestern province of Yunnan, where a city bordering Myanmar reported a new group in late March. The official Chinas Xinhua news agency reported that one of the local cases, with the surname Li, had traveled to Anhui on May 1 from Dalian, a port city in Chinas northeastern Liaoning province. The other case, nicknamed Zhang, was in close contact with Li during a Li-led training class in Luan City, near the provincial capital Anhuis Hefei, Xinhua reported. Another local infection was recently reported Friday in Feixi County, under the jurisdiction of Hefeis, according to the city government. The affair, with the surname Lu, had shared a hotel room with Li. Two areas in Luan City and part of Feixi County were declared medium-risk areas by local authorities in response to the cases. State media reported that mass tests were being carried out in the main urban area in Luan and some areas in Hefei. The other five cases reported Friday were imported infections originating abroad. The health commission had reported nine cases the day before, all imported. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, increased to 22 from 14 cases the day before. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,815, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 4,636. Reporting by Wang Jing, Andrew Galbraith, Roxanne Liu and Lusha Zhang; Edited by Christopher Cushing and Gerry Doyle

