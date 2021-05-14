International
The language reform in Quebec aims to cover English enrollments in CEGEP – Montreal
Part of the proposed provincial legislation to improve the French language in Quebec is intended to limit the number of students in CEGEP English.
The province is proposing to keep the percentage of English-speaking students CEGEP at 17.5 per cent of the total population.
Bill 96 will also give priority to English-speaking students.
“Collegiate learning institutions will have to give priority to those who … have received their primary and secondary education in English,” said Simon-Jolin Barrette, Quebec Minister responsible for the French language.
“So much so that they can study in their own language from their early university education in the English network, if they want.”
The province says enrollment for French CEGEP has dropped in recent decades and increased in English colleges.
Officials believe the move could bridge the gap.
“It’s a good compromise,” said Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault.
There is also a playground for English speakers trying to be admitted to the English CEGEP.
“Some French people, for example, like to go to an English college for example in order to have a better English. “Maybe I should have done it,” said Legault.
Global News has reported that high-grade English-speaking students are being rejected by the English CEGEP.
One of those students is the daughter of Anne Lagac-Dowson, who was not admitted to any of her English CEGEPs even though she had a high grade point average and had done all her English education on the English School Board in England (EMSB).
“A bunch of English-speaking kids who have gone through diving programs on English boards are breaking hearts at the end of a terrible school year,” Lagac-Dowson said.
“I do not know what we will do. I doubt we will have to send it to a private CEGEP, which is totally awful from my point of view. I am a big fan of public schools. ”
Kevin Contant-Holowatyj, a final year student at Dawson College and president of the Dawson Student Union, says giving priority to English students makes sense.
“It’s an adequate solution to a problem the government created,” Contant-Holowatyj said.
However, he believes that freedom of choice at the post-secondary level should prevail.
“I think the solution is to let students choose where they want to study,” said Contant-Holowatyj.
“A drop in the French CEGEP study does not mean that the population is becoming purely English-speaking and allophone, of course. I do not see where they came to that conclusion. ”
The bill is expected to go through a lengthy consultation process in the National Assembly before it becomes law.
