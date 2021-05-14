Old News From the Wenatchee World archives: Steam sinks near Rock Island Rapids; The Eagle Transfer space has room for 80 horses, 50 wagons; Chief Joseph Dam to be dedicated | Old News

100 years ago – 1906
DA Beal’s new Franklin touring machine arrived yesterday and reportedly works “as well as a sewing machine”.
The $ 12,000 Wenatchee City connection proposal to cover the cost of a new city hall was defeated yesterday by a 45- to 17-vote vote. Only 62 residents voted out of the 107 that were registered.
Wenatchee City Council members last night received a report from the fire committee to set up a police and fire alarm system. Charles Harlin, chairman of the committee, recommended that a telephone system be installed in various locations including the courthouse, the conservation plant, the Columbia Valley Bank, the Methodist and Baptist churches, Wenatchee Produce Co. and near the warehouse lounge. Also during the meeting, an ordinance was passed setting the salary of the road supervisor at $ 30. WA Sanders recently resigned from the post and his successor has not yet been appointed.
The Orchard Heights platform was approved at this week’s City Council meeting. The new add-on was prepared by EA Wyman and has 12 parts. It is bordered on the north by Home Street, on the east by Wyman Street, on the south by Peachey Street and on the west by Okanogan Ave.
RF Burkey, who arrived in Wenatchee from Idaho last week, bought 10 acres of land from LV Wells at Sunnyslope for $ 3,650.
Work has been completed on the new Eagle Livery and Transfer Co. barn. on Wenatchee Avenue. The structure stands on three floors and contains space for stables for over 80 horses, as well as space for 50 wagons and buggies and 125 tons of hay. The cost of the barn was $ 8,000. The transfer and transfer business was started six years ago by Bert Courtway. Ralph Littlefield became a partner two years later. In September 1904, C. Will Reed joined the company and became involved with a $ 15,000 share capital. Last year, Jack Scaman bought shares in Littlefield and a month ago Courtway sold his shares to CC Griggs.
EV Martin, yesterday acting as agent for GW Stetson of Seattle, bought the Honner property on the corner of Mission and Yakima streets for $ 2,600. It is believed that Stetson will build a hotel on the site.
The Selkirk steamer sank in the Columbia River this morning after hitting a rock in Rock Island Rapids, 10 miles below Wenatchee. Crew members and passengers arrived safely ashore.
50 years ago – 1956
Patty Mangold, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Mangold, is the queen of the Court of Young Catholic Girls. Her princesses are Carol Thrapp, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. JB Thrapp, and Joanne Lorraine, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Lorraine.
Mrs. Richard Swain was elected president of the Auxiliary Chamber of the Junior Chamber of Commerce at the club meeting on April 25 at the home of Mrs. Robert Bagdon.
Mrs. George Hoggatt is the new president of Alpha Junior Women.
The door is open for a new commercial development in the East Wenatchee area. Members of the Douglas County Planning Commission on Monday evening approved the modification to the comprehensive development plan for the area, then approved a petition to change a 25-acre tract to a commercial area. It is bordered on the north by Grant Road and on the east and west by Highline and Old Rock Island Road.
Bob McDougall, Horan Bros. farm operator. in Wenatchee, has been elected to a position on the Fruit Commission in Washington.
The Red Cross and the Chest Community have decided to combine their annual funding into a single campaign. The joint group will be known as the Greater Wenatchee Joint Fund.
Mrs. John Leibole is the new president of South Wenatchee Preschool.
Congressman Walt Horan announced today that Chief Joseph Dam will be dedicated on June 12th. Harold Stassen, special adviser to President Eisenhower, will be the keynote speaker. The Engineers Corps project was significantly completed last year and the generators are now being installed.
25 years ago – 1981
Mike Dwyer is the club’s new manager at Leavenworth Golf Course.
Marvin and Lorraine Williamson have been elected co-chairs of the North Central Area Square Dance Council for next year. Other officers are John and Stella Dukes, co-chairs; Ray and Alice Walker, co-secretary; Larry and Marcia Summers, co-cashiers.
Cut ‘n Sav, a retail store that sells boneless beef, will open Tuesday at 847 Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee. Owners are George and Terri Brown.
LE “Sam” Wilson, 86, from Cashmere, set an unofficial world record in bench shooting at a Puget Sound Bench Rest Rifle Club Club match on Sunday in Issaquah, his son Jim Wilson announced. Wilson has won a number of shooting medals since he started shooting in the competition in 1916.
Beverly Jagla, a teacher in the Wenatchee School District for the past nine years, was hired Monday evening as principal at Grant Elementary School. She will replace Jim Buchanan who is retired.