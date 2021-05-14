International
COVID-19: Air Canada extends flight ban from India on June 22 – National
Air Canada has extended the flight ban from India to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the federal government has not announced the same.
“We have further extended the suspension of our flights from India until June 22,” Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said in a statement.
“We did this in anticipation of the existing flight suspension between the two countries that will be extended.”
Canada bans flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days after COVID-19 cases increase
The flight ban from India and Pakistan was first announced by the federal government on April 22 and was set for 30 days. Air Canada does not operate flights to or from Pakistan.
Department of Transportation spokesman Allison St. Jean said in a statement that the ministry is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in India and Pakistan and will determine the next steps based on “evidence and advice from public health experts”. She did not confirm whether the federal government would extend its ban.
“Any recent decisions announced by Air Canada are operational and taken on their own,” he said. Jean.
COVID-19: India struggles to vaccinate citizens amid shortage of supply
The ban was initially imposed to protect Canada from the rapidly spreading B.1.617 COVID-19 variant in India.
Canada has not identified the variant as a “concern variant” (VOC) yet but instead as an “interest variant” although the UK and the World Health Organization recently labeled it as a VOC.
The Canada ban does not affect cargo flights and only applies to direct flights. Travelers from India can still enter the country indirectly, but they must submit a negative COVID-19 test before leaving for Canada.
The Indian variant has already been discovered in BC, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.
UK considers first option in India as ‘concern option’
India is still battling the recent COVID-19 explosion. Deaths from the virus in the country recently exceeded a quarter of a million, while nearly 400,000 new cases are reported daily.
By the time the federal government first announced the ban, half of the airlines arriving in Canada that tested positive for COVID-19 had arrived from India, even though only one-fifth of the flights were from the country, according to Health Minister Patty Hajdu.
However, since the ban, it has been found that 80 percent of COVID-19 cases from all Canadian air travel came from domestic flights, according to federal data.
A Global News analysis also found that 226 domestic flights had at least one COVID-19 case, compared to 50 international flights entering Canada between April and May.
WHO classifies the COVID-19 variant first identified in India as a global concern
There are currently no federal bans on domestic flight travel.
Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford has asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for additional travel measures, such as a mandatory quarantine to enter the country through land.
With files from Reuters, David Lao, Saba Aziz, Rachel Gilmore and Amanda Connelly
