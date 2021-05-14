Natural Alternatives International, Inc. Announced 2021 Q3 and YTD Results

CARLSBAD, California., May 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (“NAI”) (Nasdaq: NAII), a leading formulator, manufacturer and trader of personalized nutritional supplements, announced today its net income of $ 1.9 million, or $ 0.30 per diluted stock, in net sales of $ 46.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 compared to a net loss of $ 4.0 million, or $ 0.61 for diluted stock, in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. Our results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 include the negative impact of a $ 4.3 million accounts receivable and inventory reserve in relation to a former customer, which was not repeated in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Net sales over three months ended March 31, 2021 grown up $ 20.8 million, or 81.8%, by $ 25.5 million recorded in the comparable period of the previous year. During the same period, sales of private label contract production increased $ 19.5 million, or 86.2%, from the comparable quarter of last year. Private label contract production sales increased for most of our worldwide distribution channels mainly due to increased deliveries of existing products and sales of newly delivered products to new and existing customers. Revenues from the sale of the CarnoSyn beta-alanine family, licensing and sale of raw materials increased by 45.6% in $ 4.1 million during the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared to $ 2.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. CarnoSyn sales increased mainly due to an increase in material deliveries resulting in higher sales to existing customers and increased athletic activity as gyms and athletic facilities began to reopen in line with COVID-19 facilitation guidelines for various cities and states across the country US.

Net income for nine months ended March 31, 2021 it was $ 7.8 million, or $ 1.22 per diluted stock, compared to a net loss of $ 3.4 million, or $ 0.51 for diluted stock, for the nine months that ended March 31, 2020.

Net sales over the nine months ended March 31, 2021 grown up $ 50.3 million, or 60.1%, by $ 83.8 million recorded in the comparable period of the previous year. In nine months it was over March 31, 2021, sales of private-label contract production increased $ 51.1 million, or 69.5%, from the comparable period of the previous year. Revenues from the sale of the CarnoSyn beta-alanine family, licensing and sale of raw materials fell by 7.1% in $ 9.6 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2021, compared to $ 10.3 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.

Based on the current volumes of sales orders and sales forecasts for the next period received from our customers, we now expect our annual fiscal sales 2021 to grow between 45% and 55% compared to fiscal year 2020. We also expect to create operating income between 7% and 9% of net sales for our fiscal year end June 30, 2021.

As for March 31, 2021, we had money $ 28.1 million and working capital of $ 53.8 million compared to $ 30.5 million AND $ 51.2 million, respectively, since June 30th, 2020. Since March 31, 2021, ne patem $ 10.0 million available under our line of credit agreement.

Mark A. Sweet, Chairman and CEO of NAI stated, “Sales and profitability for the first nine months of this fiscal year represent a new record for our company. Furthermore, we continue to maintain a significant pipeline of orders for delivery in the coming months, and as a result have modified our forecast for the rest of the year.While maintaining an enviable balance sheet, we are also seizing opportunities as presented to provide inventories for our future needs.This has been challenging for a number of concerns logistics as issues with COVID-19 managers have impacted supply chains worldwide.However, we are planning for a strong future as it is clear to us that consumer trends involving healthier choices will continue to be a steady dividend from last year’s hardships. “

“The dietary supplement industry continues to report strong product demand and we are in line with that industry trend. We think this supports our belief that this trend will continue and is not just a temporary effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. . “

“We continue to look for additional growth opportunities both organically and strategically and we believe we are well positioned to take advantage of these opportunities based on our strong working capital position, available capacity and stellar reputation for excellence within our industry. NAI is the first and currently only company in our industry to be audited and certified by the Add-ons Security Compliance Initiative (SSCI), a retail-led initiative to strengthen the supply chain and consumer confidence in additional products The consequences for this certification are huge given that leading retailers, both in brick and mortar and online are increasingly seeking this type of certification to allow products to be sold through their channels. . ”

An updated investor presentation will be posted on the Investor Relations page on our website later today (https://www.nai-online.com/our-company/investors/)

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and trader of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnership services to its clients. Our full partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutrition products and services to our customers including research, clinical trials, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional formulation, product testing and evaluation, management and support. marketing, packaging and distribution system modeling, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please see our website at http://www.nai-online.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 which are not historical facts and information. These statements represent our intentions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events, including, inter alia, the impact of COVID-19, future earnings and financial position, our ability to maintain our patents, to generate revenue from the commercialization of our patents and trademarks, ensure compliance with our intellectual property rights and develop, maintain or increase sales to new and existing customers, as well as future economic conditions and the impact of such conditions on our business . We wish to warn readers that these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and outcomes for future periods to differ materially from any future statements or views expressed herein. The financial performance of NAI and the future statements provided herein are further qualified by other risks, including those presented from time to time in the documents submitted by us to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report. for Form 10-K.

contact Michael Fortin, Chief Financial Officer, Natural Alternatives International, Inc., at 760-736-7700 or [email protected].

Website: http://www.nai-online.com

NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC. Consolidated Consolidated Income Statements (In thousands, except data per share) (Unaudited)

































Three months are over





Nine Months Finished





March 31,





March 31,





2021





2020





2021





2020



NET SALES $ 46,320

100.0%

$ 25,482

100.0%

$ 134,129

100.0%

$ 83,780

100.0% The cost of goods sold 39,484

85.2%

22,588

88.6%

111,614

83.2%

71,441

85.3% Gross profit 6,836

14.8%

2,894

11.4%

22,515

16.8%

12,339

14.7%































Sales costs, general and administrative 4,136

8.9%

7,117

27.9%

12,338

9.2%

15,919

19.0%































T IN INCOME (LOSSES) FROM OPERATIONS 2,700

5.8%

(4,223)

-16.6%

10,177

7.6%

(3,580)

-4.3%































Other income (loss), net (326)

-0.7%

(48)

-0.2%

(1,453)

-1.1%

5

0.0% T IN INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 2,374

5.1%

(4,271)

-16.8%

8,724

6.5%

(3,575)

-4.3%































Income tax expense (profit) 458





(256)





918





(132)



































T IN NET REVENUES (LOSSES) $ 1,916





$ (4,015)





$ 7,806





$ (3,443)



































































T IN NET REVENUES (LOSSES) PARER Joint stock:





























Basic: $ 0.31





($ 0.61)





$ 1.24





($ 0.51)



































Diluted: $ 0.30





($ 0.61)





$ 1.22





($ 0.51)



































JOINT PART





























basis 6,201





6,565





6,296





6,734



Diluted 6,327





6,565





6,401





6,734





NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC. Condensed consolidated balance sheet (In thousands)









(Unaudited)





March 31,

June 30,

2021

2020







aSSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,089

$ 30,478 Accounts receivable, net 16,882

17,001 Inventories, net 29,088

27,972 Other current assets 3,166

3,573 Total current assets 77,225

79,024 Property and equipment, net 22,456

21,523 Use of operating lease assets 16,551

18,354 Other non-current assets, net 2,229

1,302 Total Assets $ 118,461

$ 120,203







P LAW AND AND EQUALITY OF SHAREHOLDERS





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 25,411

20,046 Credit line –

10,000 Long-term liability – operating lease 17,026

18,782 Total liabilities 42,437

48,828 Shareholders’ equity 76,024

71,375 Total Liabilities and Shareholder Equity $ 118,461

$ 120,203

SOURCE Natural Alternatives International, Inc.

Similar links

http://www.nai-online.com