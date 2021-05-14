Connect with us

International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. Announced 2021 Q3 and YTD Results

Avatar

Published

58 seconds ago

on

By


CARLSBAD, California., May 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (“NAI”) (Nasdaq: NAII), a leading formulator, manufacturer and trader of personalized nutritional supplements, announced today its net income of $ 1.9 million, or $ 0.30 per diluted stock, in net sales of $ 46.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 compared to a net loss of $ 4.0 million, or $ 0.61 for diluted stock, in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. Our results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 include the negative impact of a $ 4.3 million accounts receivable and inventory reserve in relation to a former customer, which was not repeated in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Net sales over three months ended March 31, 2021 grown up $ 20.8 million, or 81.8%, by $ 25.5 million recorded in the comparable period of the previous year. During the same period, sales of private label contract production increased $ 19.5 million, or 86.2%, from the comparable quarter of last year. Private label contract production sales increased for most of our worldwide distribution channels mainly due to increased deliveries of existing products and sales of newly delivered products to new and existing customers. Revenues from the sale of the CarnoSyn beta-alanine family, licensing and sale of raw materials increased by 45.6% in $ 4.1 million during the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared to $ 2.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. CarnoSyn sales increased mainly due to an increase in material deliveries resulting in higher sales to existing customers and increased athletic activity as gyms and athletic facilities began to reopen in line with COVID-19 facilitation guidelines for various cities and states across the country US.

Net income for nine months ended March 31, 2021 it was $ 7.8 million, or $ 1.22 per diluted stock, compared to a net loss of $ 3.4 million, or $ 0.51 for diluted stock, for the nine months that ended March 31, 2020.

Net sales over the nine months ended March 31, 2021 grown up $ 50.3 million, or 60.1%, by $ 83.8 million recorded in the comparable period of the previous year. In nine months it was over March 31, 2021, sales of private-label contract production increased $ 51.1 million, or 69.5%, from the comparable period of the previous year. Revenues from the sale of the CarnoSyn beta-alanine family, licensing and sale of raw materials fell by 7.1% in $ 9.6 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2021, compared to $ 10.3 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.

Based on the current volumes of sales orders and sales forecasts for the next period received from our customers, we now expect our annual fiscal sales 2021 to grow between 45% and 55% compared to fiscal year 2020. We also expect to create operating income between 7% and 9% of net sales for our fiscal year end June 30, 2021.

As for March 31, 2021, we had money $ 28.1 million and working capital of $ 53.8 million compared to $ 30.5 million AND $ 51.2 million, respectively, since June 30th, 2020. Since March 31, 2021, ne patem $ 10.0 million available under our line of credit agreement.

Mark A. Sweet, Chairman and CEO of NAI stated, “Sales and profitability for the first nine months of this fiscal year represent a new record for our company. Furthermore, we continue to maintain a significant pipeline of orders for delivery in the coming months, and as a result have modified our forecast for the rest of the year.While maintaining an enviable balance sheet, we are also seizing opportunities as presented to provide inventories for our future needs.This has been challenging for a number of concerns logistics as issues with COVID-19 managers have impacted supply chains worldwide.However, we are planning for a strong future as it is clear to us that consumer trends involving healthier choices will continue to be a steady dividend from last year’s hardships. “

“The dietary supplement industry continues to report strong product demand and we are in line with that industry trend. We think this supports our belief that this trend will continue and is not just a temporary effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. . “

“We continue to look for additional growth opportunities both organically and strategically and we believe we are well positioned to take advantage of these opportunities based on our strong working capital position, available capacity and stellar reputation for excellence within our industry. NAI is the first and currently only company in our industry to be audited and certified by the Add-ons Security Compliance Initiative (SSCI), a retail-led initiative to strengthen the supply chain and consumer confidence in additional products The consequences for this certification are huge given that leading retailers, both in brick and mortar and online are increasingly seeking this type of certification to allow products to be sold through their channels. . ”

An updated investor presentation will be posted on the Investor Relations page on our website later today (https://www.nai-online.com/our-company/investors/)

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and trader of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnership services to its clients. Our full partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutrition products and services to our customers including research, clinical trials, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional formulation, product testing and evaluation, management and support. marketing, packaging and distribution system modeling, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please see our website at http://www.nai-online.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 which are not historical facts and information. These statements represent our intentions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events, including, inter alia, the impact of COVID-19, future earnings and financial position, our ability to maintain our patents, to generate revenue from the commercialization of our patents and trademarks, ensure compliance with our intellectual property rights and develop, maintain or increase sales to new and existing customers, as well as future economic conditions and the impact of such conditions on our business . We wish to warn readers that these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and outcomes for future periods to differ materially from any future statements or views expressed herein. The financial performance of NAI and the future statements provided herein are further qualified by other risks, including those presented from time to time in the documents submitted by us to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report. for Form 10-K.

contact Michael Fortin, Chief Financial Officer, Natural Alternatives International, Inc., at 760-736-7700 or [email protected].

Website: http://www.nai-online.com

NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Consolidated Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands, except data per share)

(Unaudited)


















Three months are over




Nine Months Finished




March 31,




March 31,




2021




2020




2021




2020



NET SALES

$ 46,320


100.0%


$ 25,482


100.0%


$ 134,129


100.0%


$ 83,780


100.0%

The cost of goods sold

39,484


85.2%


22,588


88.6%


111,614


83.2%


71,441


85.3%

Gross profit

6,836


14.8%


2,894


11.4%


22,515


16.8%


12,339


14.7%

















Sales costs, general and administrative

4,136


8.9%


7,117


27.9%


12,338


9.2%


15,919


19.0%

















T IN INCOME (LOSSES) FROM OPERATIONS

2,700


5.8%


(4,223)


-16.6%


10,177


7.6%


(3,580)


-4.3%

















Other income (loss), net

(326)


-0.7%


(48)


-0.2%


(1,453)


-1.1%


5


0.0%

T IN INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

2,374


5.1%


(4,271)


-16.8%


8,724


6.5%


(3,575)


-4.3%

















Income tax expense (profit)

458




(256)




918




(132)



















T IN NET REVENUES (LOSSES)

$ 1,916




$ (4,015)




$ 7,806




$ (3,443)



































T IN NET REVENUES (LOSSES) PARER Joint stock:
















Basic:

$ 0.31




($ 0.61)




$ 1.24




($ 0.51)



















Diluted:

$ 0.30




($ 0.61)




$ 1.22




($ 0.51)



















JOINT PART
















basis

6,201




6,565




6,296




6,734



Diluted

6,327




6,565




6,401




6,734



NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Condensed consolidated balance sheet

(In thousands)






(Unaudited)




March 31,


June 30,


2021


2020





aSSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 28,089


$ 30,478

Accounts receivable, net

16,882


17,001

Inventories, net

29,088


27,972

Other current assets

3,166


3,573

Total current assets

77,225


79,024

Property and equipment, net

22,456


21,523

Use of operating lease assets

16,551


18,354

Other non-current assets, net

2,229


1,302

Total Assets

$ 118,461


$ 120,203





P LAW AND AND EQUALITY OF SHAREHOLDERS




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

25,411


20,046

Credit line


10,000

Long-term liability – operating lease

17,026


18,782

Total liabilities

42,437


48,828

Shareholders’ equity

76,024


71,375

Total Liabilities and Shareholder Equity

$ 118,461


$ 120,203

SOURCE Natural Alternatives International, Inc.

Similar links

http://www.nai-online.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: