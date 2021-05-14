Greece misses foreign tourists before reopening





View of Halki Island from a ferry sailing to Rhodes Island, in the middle of the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19), off Halki Island, Greece, April 13, 2021. Photo taken on April 13, 2021. REUTERS / Louiza Vradi / File Photo

Greece kicked off the official start of its tourist season, announcing a multimillion-euro promotional campaign Thursday aimed at rescuing its most important economic sector from a second summer lost to the coronavirus. “We are opening our tourism industry to the world,” Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis told an outdoor press conference held in front of the spectacular backdrop of the Poseidon Temple on Cape Sounion outside Athens. A series of promotional videos showing British office workers and others in need of a break that “All you want is Greece” will be shown in major markets, justifying the country’s beaches, historic sites and taverns. Summer will be vital to Greece’s chances of bringing its economy out of the coronavirus crisis into manageable form after an 8 per cent drop in GDP last year as coronavirus restrictions stifled the vital tourism sector. Tourists from countries in the European Union as well as others including Britain, the United States and Israel will be allowed to visit as long as they have been vaccinated or may show negative COVID-19 test results. The sector, which accounts for about one-fifth of Greek output and employs one in five workers, suffered the heaviest decline recorded last year, seeing revenues fall to 4 billion euros, less than a quarter of 18 billion achievements in 2019. Theoharis, again after a series of foreign visits to promote Greece, refused to set a target for tourism revenue, saying only “It will be better than last year”. Travelers returning to Germany and Britain still have to quarantine, which means that the number of visitors from two of Greece’s main markets is likely to be limited at the moment. But Theoharis said this week that he was optimistic that the UK would put Greece on its “green list” soon. Read more Greece came through the first wave of the pandemic last year in a relatively better form than many other European countries, despite a weakened health service from years of under-investment during the financial crisis. It suffered badly in the second phase, shutting down most of the economy at the end of last year as case numbers rose and hospitals shrank. But the government says vaccinations, mass testing and outdoor sunny weather will allow tourists to come safely. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

