As Ethiopia fights in the Tigray region, a blow to journalists





NAIROBI, Kenya An Ethiopian journalist was picked up by police officers as his sad 10-year-old daughter approached him. Another fled the scene after she said gunmen looted her house and threatened to kill her. And a foreign reporter working for The New York Times was stripped of his credentials a few days after interviewing victims of sexual assault and terrified residents in the Tigray conflict-torn region of northern Ethiopia. Six months into the war in Tigray, where thousands have died amid reports of widespread human rights abuses, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has sought to calm critical coverage of the conflict with a campaign of arrests, threats and obstruction aimed at independent media. news, according to human rights activists and media freedom organizations.

Mr Abiy, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, is running in an election scheduled for June 5 that is expected to strengthen his hold on power. But rights groups describe a climate of fear and oppression that has eroded Ethiopia’s already scarce oppressed freedoms and could undermine confidence in the outcome of the vote.

It’s a fiercely disappointing situation, given the hope and optimism of early 2018 when Mr Abiy became prime minister, said Muthoki Mumo, representative for sub-Saharan Africa for the Committee to Protect Journalists. When Mr. Abiy came to power, Ethiopia was among the most oppressive countries for journalists in Africa, and he quickly won global acclaim for a series of sweeping reforms. Journalists were released from prison, hundreds of pages were unlocked, and Ethiopia hosted World Press Freedom Day celebrations for the first time.

But Mr Abiys’ ambitious reforms quickly met with strong winds, including opposition from regional political parties and outbreaks of ethnic violence in some volatile regions. His government began to return to the old ways, shutting down the internet during political protests and banning journalists under laws that had been introduced by the previous government. When Mr. Abiy convened his Nobel Peace Prize in Norway in December 2019, he broke with tradition by not receiving questions from the press. In his acceptance speech, he accused social media platforms of sowing discord in Ethiopia.

After Mr. Abiy launched a military operation in Tigray on November 4, hoping to oust a regional ruling party that had challenged his authority, press freedoms deteriorated further. Within hours, the Internet in Tigray was shut down and journalists blocked from entering the region. Authorities later arrested Ethiopians working in Tigray for international news media, including BBC, Agence-France Press, Financial Times and The New York Times. Since November, the Committee to Protect Journalists has documented of ARRESTS at least 10 journalists and media workers who were held for periods from a few days to two months in connection with their coverage of the conflict in Tigray. Last week, government officials confirmed that they had revoked the accreditation of Simon Marks, an Ethiopian-based Irish reporter working for The New York Times.

In a war that has already caused thousands of deaths, displaced at least two million people and led to accusations of ethnic cleansing, news media coverage has become a very sensitive topic for the government, said Befeqadu Hailu, an Ethiopian journalist. imprisoned for 18 months from the previous regime. In the early days of the war, at least six Ethiopian reporters working for local media in Tigray were arrested. Authorities later turned against Ethiopians working with the international news media. In December, Kumerra Gemechu, a Reuters cameraman, was arrested and held without charge for 12 days before being released.

In January, human rights groups accused security forces of killing Dawit Kebede, a reporter who was shot dead in the Tigrayan capital of Mekelle, allegedly for looting the curfew. In February, armed men robbed Lucy Kassa’s house in Addis Ababa, a freelance reporter for the Los Angeles Times and other media. In an interview, Ms. Lucy, who then fled to another country, said the men appeared to be government agents, knew what story she was working on, and warned her to stop. They confiscated a laptop and flash drive that she said contained evidence that soldiers from neighboring Eritrea were fighting in Tigray, although Ethiopia had insisted at the time that this was untrue. the government said in a statement at the time Ms. Lucy was not legally registered as a journalist. In March, the Ethiopian government allowed some news organizations to travel to Mekelle, but then banned Ethiopians working for them for several days.

Mr Marks, who works for The Times and other publications, has been reporting from Ethiopia since 2019. In a letter revoking his accreditation on March 4, the Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority accused him of fake news and what called it unbalanced reporting on the Tigray conflict. The day before, Mr Marks had returned to Addis Ababa from Tigray, where he interviewed civilians describing atrocities by Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers, and women who said they had suffered horrific sexual assaults.

This report was the basis of two stories published by The Times in the following weeks. Last week, after complaints from The Times were rejected, the head of the Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority confirmed that Mr Marks’s accreditation had been canceled at least until October. Officials told Mr Marks that the Times’ coverage of Ethiopia had caused great diplomatic pressure and that senior government officials had authorized the decision to cancel his newspapers. It is deeply disappointing that a Nobel Peace Prize winner will try to silence an independent press, said Michael Slackman, assistant editor of Timess for International. We encourage the government to rethink this authoritarian approach and instead work to foster a strong exchange of information. It could start by republishing Mr Marks’s credentials and releasing any detained journalists. The next test of Ethiopia’s opening is likely to be the June 5 election, the first for Mr Abiy since he was appointed prime minister in 2018. Billene Seyoum, a spokeswoman for Mr Abiy, referred to the Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority questions concerning Mr Marks.

In a telephone interview, Yonatan Tesfaye, deputy head of the broadcasting authority, confirmed that Mr Marks’s credentials had been revoked. He added that while they consulted with other government institutions, including law enforcement, the Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority made the decision independently. He said the authority was also examining the work of Ethiopian journalists for possible violations of Ethiopian law. We want the media to take the context in which we are and we want them to act respecting the rule of law that the country has, he said.

