Direct updates of Coronavirus | Bharat Biotechs Suchitra Ella says many Covaxins have been shipped to different States

The Union Government has accepted the recommendation to extend the gap between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine between 12 and 16 weeks. The current gap is six to eight weeks.

In a statement Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health said the decision was based on available real-life evidence, particularly from the UK. The COVID-19 working group, chaired by NK Arora, recommended increasing the interval to 12-16 weeks while not suggesting any change in the Covaxin dose range.

Here are the latest updates:

Bharat Biotechs Suchitra Ella says many Covaxins have been shipped to different States

Bharat Biotech on May 14 said it had shipped the COVID-19 Covaxin vaccine to various states, including Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha.

The main Hyderabad-based vaccine, which has been criticized by the Delhi government for supply-related issues, said it has also sent the vaccine to Kerala and Uttarakhand.

Covaxin goes to Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru & Bhuvneshwar. thank all our employees @BHarat bio who worked during the holy month of Ramzan … said Bharat Biotech Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director Soçitra Ella in a tweet.

In a late-night tweet on May 13, Ms. Ella said the much sought after vaccine was supplied to Kerala and Uttarakhand.

New Delhi

Irfan, four other athletes are positive

Olympic-related pedestrian KT Irfan is among five elite field runners who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Indias Center of Excellence Sports Authority in Bengaluru.

The tests were conducted last Friday and those who returned positive were kept under quarantine.

At least five elite athletes tested positive for COVID-19 when the tests were conducted on Friday. They have been kept isolated from others, a source told the KLSH CenterPTIprovided anonymity.

The source said another male Walker also competed positively, but his name could not be confirmed. Four male players and 1 female player and 4 support staff were tested positive for COVID-19, the SAI source stated.

New Delhi

CJI greets the staff of the judiciary, the court for the courage of the pandemic

India’s Chief Justice NV Ramana, in a rare emotional message, paid tribute to the judiciary and court staff across the country for bravery of the terrible psychological and mental tension of the pandemic while on duty.

Court President Ramana said some judges and judicial officials have paid with their lives and others with their health.

Thirty-four judicial officers and three honorable judges of the Supreme Court have lost their lives fighting this pandemic. My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of those whose lives have been interrupted by this pandemic, said the President of the Court.

The CJI said 2,768 judicial officers and 106 Supreme Court judges were tested positive. The rooftop court, he said, had not yet received input from two major Supreme Courts.

Japan

The IOC supports measures to make the Games happen despite public opposition

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday said it supported Japanese measures to combat COVID-19 and was convinced the Tokyo Olympics would be a historic event, despite widespread public opposition.

With less than three months to go before the Games start on July 23, Japan is battling an increase in coronavirus infections.

A majority of its population wants the Olympics to be canceled or postponed for a second time, according to some polls, with about 70% of the 10,500 athletes around 7,800 already qualified for the Games.

We are now very much in a 78-day implementation phase to make and fully focus on distributing the Games, IOC spokesman Mark Adams told an online news conference.

Jammu and Kashmir

Sombre Bajrami amid the pandemic in J&K

J&K celebrated a Submissive Eid on Thursday, without any major congregational prayers in any major shrine or mosque, amid a ‘corona police restricted state’.

Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged cakes through the Line of Control (LoC).

Security forces sealed off all major mosques and shrines, including the Grand Mosque and the Hazretbal Temple, since morning and the movement of people was restricted to those related to essential services.

J&K is witnessing a severe blockade following the increase in coronavirus cases this month and the rising number of deaths.

West Bengali

Panel to monitor the use of medical oxygen at the patient level in Bengal

West Bengal on Thursday recorded 20,839 cases of COVID-19 infections and 129 deaths. The number of samples tested in the past 24 hours for the first time exceeded 70,000 (70,473). The number of active cases has increased to 1,28,684. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas have recorded the highest number of infections and deaths. Kolkata recorded the highest number of deaths in the last 24 hours 44.

The Department of Health has issued a number of advisors including setting up a monitoring committee for the supply, distribution and use of medical oxygen at the patient level. While authorities have said there is no shortage of oxygen, these tips are for its reasonable use. Also, to give priority to hospital beds for critically ill patients, the government has also come up with isolation units at the community level. The department has called for priority collection of RT-PCR test specimens to report clinically unstable patients for medical intervention.

US

The US allows fully vaccinated people to get rid of masks inside

In the biggest indication that the United States is rapidly returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks.

The recommendation applies to both inside and outside, the CDC said.

Following the announcement Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris appeared before reporters at the White House Rose Garden without wearing masks.

“I think it’s a great milestone. A great day. It was made possible by the tremendous success we have had in vaccinating so many Americans so quickly,” Biden said.

Xharkhand

Jharkhand to start free COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group from today

Armed with 6.48 lakh vaccine doses, Jharkhand on Thursday said he was all prepared to start the free vaccination campaign for the 18-44 age group by Friday.

Faced with a shortage of vaccines, the state could not launch the car on May 1 scheduled, and Prime Minister Hemant Soren had announced it would begin free inoculation on May 14.

“From May 14, 2021, the state government will begin free vaccination for people under the age of 18-44 …. So far 4,14,340 doses of Covaxin and 2,34,400 doses of Covishield are available in the state, which was given by Jharkhand central government for the trip, “said a state government official.

– PTI

Tamil Nadu

The first Oxygen Express train arrives in Tamil Nadu

The first Oxygen Express train to Tamil Nadu arrived at the Tondiarpet container depot in early May 14, 2021. | Photo credit: Jothi Ramalingam B.

The first Oxygen Express train to Tamil Nadu carrying four containers of 80 metric tons of medical oxygen departed from Durgapur, West Bengal, on the night of May 12 and arrived at the Tondiarpet container depot in Chennai early May 14.

Indian Railways has launched this Oxygen Express management initiative in a mission mode to meet LMO requirements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in different parts of the country.

Railways have already delivered nearly 5,735 metric tonnes of LMO to more than 375 tanks in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.