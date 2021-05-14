International
Singapore tightens rules: No meals, social gatherings closed on two from May 16th
SINGAPORE (The Straits Times / ANN) People will be allowed to go out in groups with only two of them this Sunday (May 16th) until the banned dinner as Singapore tightens its Covid-19 restrictions to destroy the spread of cases in the Community.
Families will also not be allowed to receive more than two separate visitors per day. Individuals should continue to hold their social gatherings as well in two a day.
Food outlets and vending centers will only offer pick-up and drop-off during this period to reduce the risk of transmission, due to the higher risk posed by nearby customers and eating for a long period with their masks on, the Ministry said. Health (MH) on Friday.
Work from home will once again be predetermined for jobs, and employers must ensure that staff who can work from home do so.
Speaking at a virtual press conference, Education Minister Lawrence Wong said stricter measures are needed because many members of the public would have visited Changi Airport in recent weeks, with some later infected.
The concern is that there may be hidden cases that have emerged in the community, the co-chair of the multi-ministerial task force added, noting that unrelated issues have also increased.
There are currently 46 cases in the Changi Airport group, making it the largest of Singapore’s 11 active groups.
The MoH said it would allow current childcare arrangements for families, grandchildren caring for their grandparents on a daily basis would not count towards the two-visitor border.
However, grandparents are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and to minimize reunion between grandchildren from different families.
In addition to banning dinner, other activities that will no longer be allowed include challenging home exercise and sports classes, as well as personalized services such as face masks that require the removal of masks.
Singing and playing instruments such as wind or brass instruments will also not be allowed.
Other stricter restrictions include:
– Wedding receptions will not be allowed, although solemnities may continue for up to 100 people with pre-event testing, or 50 people without testing.
– Congregational and other worship services can continue with a lower capacity of 50 people at any one time. The limit goes up to 100 attendees if pre-event testing is applied.
– Utilization limits for shopping malls and showrooms will be further reduced from the current limit of 10 square meters per person of gross land area, to 16 square meters per person.
– All attractions that have received prior approval to operate at 50 percent of their operating capacity will need to reduce this to 25 percent.
– Indoor and outdoor performances are allowed to continue for up to 50 people, with the limit going up to 100 people if pre-event testing is applied.
– Museums and public libraries will operate at a reduced capacity of 25 percent.
– Up to 100 people can be allowed in the cinema halls with pre-event tests, or up to 50 people if there are no tests. The two-person limit applies to each group, and food and drink may not be sold or consumed in cinemas.
To speed up detection, anyone who sees a doctor with signs of an acute respiratory infection will also need to undergo a rapid antigen test. This is in addition to the slower but more accurate polymerase chain reaction test.
This testing regimen will be developed progressively, starting with about 200 public health preparedness clinics from Saturday.
Wong urged people to follow the tight measures and get out only for essential reasons.
He added: “We know this is a very difficult period for everyone; this is definitely an obstacle in our fight against Covid-19. We are determined to keep his colleagues safe and see Singapore safe through this crisis.
“So let ‘s keep staying together, supporting each other and doing our best.” – Straits Times / Asia News Network
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]