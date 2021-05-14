Singapore tightens rules: No meals, social gatherings closed on two from May 16th

SINGAPORE (The Straits Times / ANN) People will be allowed to go out in groups with only two of them this Sunday (May 16th) until the banned dinner as Singapore tightens its Covid-19 restrictions to destroy the spread of cases in the Community.

Families will also not be allowed to receive more than two separate visitors per day. Individuals should continue to hold their social gatherings as well in two a day.

Food outlets and vending centers will only offer pick-up and drop-off during this period to reduce the risk of transmission, due to the higher risk posed by nearby customers and eating for a long period with their masks on, the Ministry said. Health (MH) on Friday.

Work from home will once again be predetermined for jobs, and employers must ensure that staff who can work from home do so.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Education Minister Lawrence Wong said stricter measures are needed because many members of the public would have visited Changi Airport in recent weeks, with some later infected.

The concern is that there may be hidden cases that have emerged in the community, the co-chair of the multi-ministerial task force added, noting that unrelated issues have also increased.

There are currently 46 cases in the Changi Airport group, making it the largest of Singapore’s 11 active groups.

The MoH said it would allow current childcare arrangements for families, grandchildren caring for their grandparents on a daily basis would not count towards the two-visitor border.

However, grandparents are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and to minimize reunion between grandchildren from different families.

In addition to banning dinner, other activities that will no longer be allowed include challenging home exercise and sports classes, as well as personalized services such as face masks that require the removal of masks.

Singing and playing instruments such as wind or brass instruments will also not be allowed.

Other stricter restrictions include:

– Wedding receptions will not be allowed, although solemnities may continue for up to 100 people with pre-event testing, or 50 people without testing.

– Congregational and other worship services can continue with a lower capacity of 50 people at any one time. The limit goes up to 100 attendees if pre-event testing is applied.

– Utilization limits for shopping malls and showrooms will be further reduced from the current limit of 10 square meters per person of gross land area, to 16 square meters per person.

– All attractions that have received prior approval to operate at 50 percent of their operating capacity will need to reduce this to 25 percent.

– Indoor and outdoor performances are allowed to continue for up to 50 people, with the limit going up to 100 people if pre-event testing is applied.

– Museums and public libraries will operate at a reduced capacity of 25 percent.

– Up to 100 people can be allowed in the cinema halls with pre-event tests, or up to 50 people if there are no tests. The two-person limit applies to each group, and food and drink may not be sold or consumed in cinemas.

To speed up detection, anyone who sees a doctor with signs of an acute respiratory infection will also need to undergo a rapid antigen test. This is in addition to the slower but more accurate polymerase chain reaction test.

This testing regimen will be developed progressively, starting with about 200 public health preparedness clinics from Saturday.

Wong urged people to follow the tight measures and get out only for essential reasons.

He added: “We know this is a very difficult period for everyone; this is definitely an obstacle in our fight against Covid-19. We are determined to keep his colleagues safe and see Singapore safe through this crisis.

“So let ‘s keep staying together, supporting each other and doing our best.” – Straits Times / Asia News Network