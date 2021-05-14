Top International AP News at 3:05 am EDT





WEEK Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly investigating whether Trump paid for the ZFF grandchildren Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. have called a private school in Manhattan to see if the Trump Organization pays for the education of longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, reports The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with this issue. If former President Donald Trump’s business were to pay tuition, it would be considered taxable income, tax experts told the Journal, and if that income was not reported to the tax authorities, it could constitute tax fraud. Vance’s office is trying to win Weisselberg co-operation as it tries to sort out the Trump Organization’s Byzantine financial records, according to numerous reports. Jennifer Weisselberg, who was married to Weisselberg’s son Barry until their divorce, told the newspaper that Trump or Allen Weisselberg signed checks for more than $ 500,000 at Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School to cover schooling for him and his two children. of Barry from 2012 to 2019. The couple realized tuition fees were part of Barry Trump’s Trump Organization compensation package, she added. Divorce papers filed by Barry Weisselberg said his parents paid for their children’s tuition at the Upper West Side private school because he had no means and the Weisselberg family characterized the payments as a gift, the Journal reports. If grandparents were to pay tuition directly to the school as a gift, this would not be taxed, but if the Trump Organization paid for tuition, Weisselbergs could be legally endangered. “Without an insider it can be difficult to put all the pieces in a white collar case together,” said Daniel Horwitz, a white collar advocate at McLaughlin & Stern. “The way cooperation is usually obtained is by demonstrating to the potential collaborator that they have no better option.” More stories from theweek.com Republican unemployment theory is Marx classic There are growing speculations that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will call their daughter ‘Philippa’ A Short History of White House Cats

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos