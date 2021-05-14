Chennai Civilian Body To Convert 250 Taxis Into Mini Ambulances





The Chennai civic body has converted 250 taxis into ambulances as a transportation solution for patients.





See Photos

250 Taxis are being converted into mini ambulances in Chennai.

At a time when India is gripped by a second weakening wave of the coronavirus crisis, there are several firms, NGOs and even individuals coming forward to help patients in any way possible. While we have heard and read about some such initiatives in the national capital, now such initiatives are also being undertaken in Chennai, which is seeing an increase in positive COVID cases. The Chennai civic body has converted 250 taxis into ambulances as a transportation solution for patients. Read also: UnitedByBlood launches OxyTaxi service in Delhi delivering oxygen to doorstep On Thursday, the Greater Chennai Corporation assembled 250 special Covid taxis as mini-ambulances. Twenty vehicles were relocated by the Municipal Administration of the Rippon Building by Minister KN Nehru. Speaking to India Today, Gagandeep Singh Bedi – Chennai Corporation Commissioner Greater Chennai said, “The main idea is to reduce the pressure on ambulance” 108 “. in its availability to those in need of oxygen support. “ Read also: TYCIA and Rajya Sabha Launch Oxygen Cylinder Vehicle Ambulance in Delhi UnitedByBlood also launched the OxyTaxi service in Delhi to provide on-the-go delivery of oxygen cylinders. The body decided to turn taxis and regular cars into makeshift ambulances. These ambulances do not have direct oxygen support, but will have a separation system that ensures that the driver does not breathe the same as the patient. The civilian body will assign 15 vehicles in each area and has ordered 250 vehicles which will be converted into ambulances or makeshift ambulances. “Anyone who needs transportation to Covid care centers, screening centers or hospitals but does not require oxygen, area officers will make sure to take a taxi,” Singh added. Chennai is currently reporting an average of 7,000 cases per day and ambulances are lined up outside major hospitals seeking oxygen beds. 0 reviews Source: India Sot For the latest vehicle news and ratings, follow carandbike.com at Tweet, Facebook, and subscribe to our to YouTube channel







