COVID cases of India over 24 million as the mutant spreads across the globe

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The number of COVID-19 infections reported in India rose to more than 24 million on Friday amid reports that the country’s first highly transmitted coronavirus mutant detected was spreading across the globe.

Family members of Vijay Raju, who died of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, mourn before being cremated at a crematorium site in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, May 13, 2021. REUTERS / Samuel Rajkumar

The Indian variant B.1.617 of the virus has been found in cases in eight American countries, including Canada and the United States, said Jairo Mendez, a WHO infectious disease expert.

People infected with the variant included travelers to Panama and Argentina who had arrived from India or Europe. In the Caribbean, cases of the Indian variant have been discovered in Aruba, the Dutch St Maarten and the French department of Guadeloupe.

Mutant tension has also been detected in Britain as well as in Singapore.

These variants have a greater capacity for transmission, but so far we have not found any collateral consequences, Mendez said. The only concern is that they spread faster.

Public Health England said the total number of confirmed cases of the variant had doubled last week to 1,313 across the UK.

We are concerned about that – it has spread, said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, adding that there would be meetings to discuss what to do. We were not ruling anything out, he added.

According to health ministry data, India recorded 4,000 deaths and 343,144 infections in the last 24 hours. It was the third day in a row with 4,000 or more deaths, but daily infections have remained below a peak of 414,188 last week.

While the total number of registered infections exceeded 24 million, the number of people confirmed to have died from COVID-19 was 262,317 since the pandemic first struck India over a year ago.

But the lack of testing in many countries meant that many deaths and infections were removed from the official count, and experts say the real figures could be five to ten times higher.

Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan, said most models had predicted a peak this week and that the country could see signs of that trend.

Still, the number of new cases every day is large enough to overwhelm hospitals, she said on Twitter on Thursday. The key word is careful optimism.

The situation is particularly bad in the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in India with a population of over 240 million. Television photos have shown families weeping over the dead in rural hospitals or camping in wards to care for the sick.

The bodies have been washed in the Ganges, the river that flows through the state, as crematoria are overloaded and wood for burial pores is in short supply.

KAMOROR P FORR Vaccines

The second wave of infections, which erupted in February, has been accompanied by a slowdown in vaccinations, although Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccinations would be open to all adults from 1 May.

India is the largest producer of vaccines in the world, but has few reserves in the face of high demand. As of Thursday, it had fully vaccinated just over 38.2 million people, or about 2.8% of a population of about 1.35 billion, government data show.

More than 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines are likely to be available in India between August and December this year, senior government adviser VKPaul ​​told reporters amid criticism that the government had mishandled the vaccine plan.

These doses would include 750 million doses of AstraZenecas vaccine, as well as 550 million doses of Covaxin, made by Bharat Biotech.

We are going through a finite supply phase. The whole world is going through this. It takes time to get out of this phase, Paul said.