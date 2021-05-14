Lessons learned from Scotland

Scotland is back in the news after the UK local election round last week. The ruling party in Parliament Holyrood (Edinburgh), the Scottish National Party believes it has the right to demand another independence referendum on the strength of the results it received in the Scottish Parliament elections.

Whether Scotland has the right to independence or not may be a matter for constitutional debate. However, many of us may have wondered how Scotland can survive outside the UK. We fall into such a trap because we tend to link the UK to England and in our minds, when we talk about England, we think of a rich south and a poor north.

Cities and towns around the north of England have fallen into economic decline after the destruction of the coal, steel and transport industries that had contributed so much to their economic peaks. We then associate northern England with Scotland and consequently the erroneous conclusion that Scotland can not survive outside the UK.

Scotland is also a relatively small country and so some wonder if it can provide economies of scale for producers. It lies on the outskirts of what is now a country on the outskirts – the UK is an island outside mainland Europe. So, we can admire Scotland for its looks and love its whiskey, but I doubt how much they would consider it a potential powerhouse.

Malta can also do it after the pandemic without the excesses we have had to get used to in recent years

We can even refer to the fact that according to UK statistics, Scotland has higher levels of public spending per capita and levels slightly lower than the average per capita tax revenue than the UK as a whole. That would mean economic support from Scotland to the rest of the UK.

On the other hand, looking at the richest countries in the world, you will find Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland. The population of these countries is not very different from that of Scotland. Everyone has their own reason for achieving it, but so does Scotland.

There are three factors to consider and this is where the lessons from Scotland come from. They have strong institutions. Their education system, which they have developed over the years, is just as good, if not better, than that of the United Kingdom. Scotland is equipped with a number of those considered to be the leading universities, which are known for their research and innovation. They also have a strong justice system and a strong governance system.

A look at Scottish businesses would also show that investing in human capital has been balanced by strong investments in physical capital including, if not primarily, technology. Moreover, the management of their economic affairs is assessed to be sound. As such, the basics are all there to ensure that an independent Scotland can do it on its own after independence.

It is not in my interest to be a supporter of Scottish independence. This is the choice the Scots must make. My interest is to show that Malta can also do this after the pandemic without the excesses we have been learning about in recent years.

All we need are strong institutions, investment in human resources and innovation and technology, and sound economic management. Sounds so simple and we can learn a lot from the example of Scotland.