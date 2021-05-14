The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Direct Updates – The New York Times





Shiny orange sky after an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday. Credit … Hosam Salem for The New York Times Israeli ground forces bombed Gaza with artillery on Friday, escalating a conflict that has already seen Israeli airstrikes, Palestinian rocket attacks and sectarian violence on the streets of Israeli cities. As world leaders called for calm and diplomacy, fighting that erupted on Monday erupted, with dozens killed, most on the Palestinian side. The Israeli military said about 1,800 rockets had been fired at Israel from Gaza, territory controlled by the Hamas militant group, as Israeli planes and drones hit targets there. This is the largest focused operation against a focused target we have carried out so far, said Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces. Mr Conricus said the target of the attack was a network of tunnels under Palestinian-controlled territory, through which Hamas is known for setting up militants and smuggling weapons. The spokesman described the complex network as a city under a city. The Israeli Defense Forces clarified that no Israeli troops were actually in Gaza, despite previous reports to the contrary. Instead, the army had amassed troops along the Gaza border and was bombing territory from Israel. The operation will continue as long as it takes to restore peace and security in the state of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement issued early Friday morning. The latest round of Israeli-Palestinian riots began Monday after clashes between protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Hamas then began firing on Israel with increasingly powerful missiles it has built with the help of Iran, and Israel responded with airstrikes against Hamas and other militant targets in Gaza. The Biden administration has called for a peaceful solution, while insisting that rocket attacks on Israel should be stopped and refrained from any public criticism of Israel. But the most striking turn so far has been the violence between Jews and Arabs who have lived side by side in Israeli cities, with reports of gangs of people from one group groaning at members of another. As of Friday morning, Israeli authorities reported that eight Israelis, including a soldier, had been killed. Palestinian health officials reported the death toll in Gaza at 109. The crisis has come at a time when Israel’s political leaders are trying to form a government after four endless elections in two years. Mr Netanyahu’s attempt to build a majority coalition in the Israeli parliament failed, and his rival, Yair Lapid, was invited to try to form a government.

The rockets were fired from Gaza into Tel Aviv on Tuesday. Credit … Anas Baba / Agence France-Presse Getty Images Palestinian militants have fired about 1,800 rockets from Gaza at Israel this week, far more than in previous clashes, according to Israeli officials, who on Thursday expressed surprise at the magnitude of the hail and the range of some of the rockets. The Israels Iron Dome anti-missile system has shot down many of the missiles, and many more have hit places where they could do little damage. But some of the missiles, which are not aimed, have hit populated areas, blowing up buildings and cars and killing seven people in Israel. The increasingly sophisticated missile arsenal is the main weapon of Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza. Other groups there, such as Islamic Jihad, also have them. Israeli intelligence estimates that 30,000 rockets and mortar shells have been collected in Gaza. Hamas was believed before this week to have missiles with a range of 100 miles, and many more with a shorter range. Israel’s largest cities, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, as well as its main airport, Ben Gurion Airport, are within 40 miles of Gaza. The airport is closed to incoming passenger flights due to danger, with flights diverted to Ramon Airport in the southeast. But rockets were also fired at Ramon, more than 110 miles from the nearest part of Gaza. A Hamas spokesman said the missiles aimed at that airport were a new type that could travel 155 miles, placing all of Israel within the Gaza Strip. The claim could not be verified and it was not clear how many of the new missiles the group had. In the past, many of the rockets fired from Gaza had been smuggled out of Egypt, or had been collected locally from the smuggled parts. But in recent years, most have been made in Gaza, with technical assistance from Iran that Hamas has openly acknowledged.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos