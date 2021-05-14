Britain remains separate from Brexit … not regions

Attempts to explain the latest political development through the prism of the regions lose the most important points for the electoral map of England

On Crosby Beach, on the north bank of the River Mersey, sculptures of Antony Gormleys with naked metal men stand stoically facing the waves of the Irish Sea. Much of this coastline is lined with expensive properties, some of which are occupied by the Premier League Soccer stars Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has become something of a local celebrity walking his dogs on the beach while Liverpool Virgil Van Dijk lives across the road from Italy. Further to shore Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is among Formby’s leafy football celebrities.

In this middle-class idyll, with a high level of home ownership, some well-rated private schools and very high levels of employment, Sefton’s central electorate should be a bastion of Tori. Until 1997 it was.

But the complex shifting demographics of modern England and the very specific context of local politics in Merseyside now mean that Sefton Central is the most difficult place for Job Safety in the country.

The media headlines of the local and Hartlepool by-elections were almost worldwide for the Tory blue wave in the north-east post-industrial areas and the so-called old North-South electoral division trucks that were torn.

What was not said was the old truths were not true for a long time, if they were ever valid in the first place. England’s modern electoral landscape has increasingly been about a battle between modern expanding cities, their sometimes backward working-class suburbs and the rural communities that surround them.

Sefton Central, six miles from Liverpool on its southern border and connected to the city by a reliable railway line, now looks not at the old British-class system policy, but at the new post-Brexit Merseyside policy. After Hillsborough and the Voting Vote, Sefton Central is an anti-Tory bastion and Labor holds all but five seats on the Sefton council.

Cosmopolitan English cities with large university populations, high levels of public sector and white-collar professional work, and lively tourist and overnight economies, have become mostly job positions, with the Greens and Lib Dems also performing well. Sunderland, Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford, Cambridge, Brighton, Manchester and West Yorkshire show this perfectly. The rise of the Greens in Bristol is perhaps the most remarkable news of last Thursday’s election.





Many white-collar white suburbs on the so-called red wall, along with rural areas, have skewed the color blue, and this newspaper has spent five years illustrating how Brexit demonstrated these divisions with amazing clarity.

Leading political scientist Sir John Curtice noted that this was the last election for Brexit representatives where the Left constituencies, despite their previous electoral legacy, continued to move further with the Tories by up to 11 points in some cases. In the remaining polling stations, the departure from the Labor Party, if it happened at all, was no more than one per cent and probably went to the other Remaining Support parties.

In Liverpool, where senior Labor figures have been embroiled in a potentially damaging corruption probe, Lib Dems and the Greens had smelled blood. After all, Labor lost just a few seats mostly in the South Liverpool Suburbs by voting with leaflets and winning the mayoral race against the highly acclaimed charity campaign Stephen Yip.

Labor held control of the northwest metro mayors with Steve Rotheram in Liverpool and Andy Burnham who reaped the rewards of a principled anti-government stance on Covid in Manchester. Tracy Brabin, who became Labor MP for Batley and Spen after Jo Cox’s assassination, also became the first mayor for West Yorkshire.

Both Rotheram and Burnham have promised very ambitious public property policies in transport and housing construction and are making a fuss about arresting the brain drain in London and the south-east. They may eventually become hostage to their promises, but at the moment these anti-Torites promise louder noise in the northwest.

And the local context is very important in the face of the universalized claims of new electoral divisions. Vox pops in many north-eastern areas showed desperate people willing to cast their lot with the Tories because Labor had failed to provide local regeneration projects or maintain vital public services. That Labor was held responsible for this and not Tory’s 11 years of saving was something that has not bled yet.

While the despair of lotting their share with the promises of a transformative Brexit in sunny countries is likely to be rewarded with greater economic downturn, like the one already experienced by the fishing industry, it will be interesting to see if this is stored.

Politics in England is not just about north-south geography but also about the geography of ethnicity and class. In London, the BAME population map saw almost universal Labor locations while, respectively, the Tory map locations in white population areas. Immigration, the class, and the restructured utility economies of England’s cities are extremely interesting dynamics in modern electoral reflection.

Journalist Stephen Moss noted that there was another story that was beginning to emerge in the south, which although embryonic, could eventually have the same kind of consequence as the development of the Tory red wall. Successes for Labor in Oxfordshire, Surrey, Sussex, Cambridgeshire and rural Kent are perhaps indicators of displaced class sands and political upheaval in post-Brexit England.

So while new variants of class and economy are inevitably shaping the British electoral map, the views of Brexit and the peoples on it remain perhaps the main factor why England voted as it did last week.

