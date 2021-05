Kenyan court upholds Kenyatta attempt to change constitution

By AFP The Supreme Court of Kenya on Thursday ruled that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s planned constitutional reforms are illegal and that he is responsible for legal action related to the movement which has increased tensions in recent months. The attorney general’s office said the government would appeal the decision. The reform plan, known as the Bridge Construction Initiative (BBI), would particularly weaken the current electoral system of the winners, blamed by Kenyatta for repeated post-election conflicts in the country. A referendum on the issue is being prepared, but the five high court judges ruled that the president has no right to start the process. “The constitutional amendment bill is an initiative of the president and the law is clear that the president does not have the constitutional mandate to initiate any constitutional amendment through popular initiative,” the court said in its ruling. As a result, “civil proceedings may be instituted against the president for violating the Constitution, beginning with its amendment,” the judges added. proclamation The Bridge Building initiative came after Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga in 2018 shook the nation by shaking hands and vowing to promote unity as a 2017 election battle left more than 90 people dead. Kenya, with its diverse population and large ethnic voting bloc, has long suffered politically motivated municipal violence around election time, especially after a 2007 poll in which more than 1,100 people died. These elections led to a power-sharing government in which Odinga was prime minister, and a new constitution in 2010, which introduced the posts of prime minister and opposition leader. However, the 2017 election again led to chaos, with Odinga crying badly for fraud and the Supreme Court ordered a repeat due to the irregularities, which Kenyatta won. The next presidential election will be held in 2022 and Kenyatta, having served two terms, has no right to stay again. Vice President William Ruto, from the Kalenjin ethnic group, was seen as Kenyatta’s successor but now fears he is rising. He believes the constitutional reform will create a system that allows Kenyatta and Odinga, respectively Kikuyu and Luo, the two main ethnic groups in the country, to share power.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos