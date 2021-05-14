Labor suspends union leader over hopes ‘Tweet Patel should be deported’





An old trade unionist has been suspended by Labor after suggesting Home Secretary Priti Patel was “disgusting” and should be fired. Assistant Secretary-General of the Unite Howard Beckett – who is standing for the leadership of the great union – apologized for the message released on social media. He made the remarks following protests in Glasgow over the detention of two men by Border Force officials. Scotland Police released Indian nationals after about 200 people surrounded the immigration enforcement van and prevented it from leaving on Thursday. Mr Beckett initially said: “The Patel host should be deported, not a refugee. She can go along with anyone else who supports institutional racism. “She is disgusting.”





He continued to delete the message. He later said: “Priti Patel’s message on Eid al-Fitr is to deport Muslim refugees. Those who have been forced to leave war zones. “We are seeing terrible institutional racism again and again from the supposed pillars of the British elite. “Our society should have no place for racism at all. “I am very sorry for my early tweet. I was angry when I saw the Muslim Refugees being deported on the morning of Eid al-Fitr.” He said his previous message was “never meant to be literally” and “the wording was wrong” and “offensive”.





“I apologize unreservedly to Pati. No one should be deported.” It is understood that none of the men involved in the situation in Glasgow are Muslim. Labor MP Chris Bryant said: “This is nonsense. It should play no role in Labor – or in British politics.” A Labor spokesman said the party “takes these allegations extremely seriously” and promised appropriate action. Tory MP Steve Baker said it was “an extraordinary, absolutely intolerable remark” which should have a “strong response” from Labor.





Scotland Police released two Indian nationals detained by Border Force officials in the city after people surrounded their van and prevented it from leaving on Thursday. Demonstrators on Kenmure Street, Pollokshields, had blocked the immigration enforcement van for hours, with one lying under the vehicle. About 200 protesters were at the scene, shouting “Leave our neighbors, let them go” and “Police go home” being heard as a police ring stood around the van. Shortly after 5pm, Scotland Police issued a statement saying the men would be released to protect public safety.







