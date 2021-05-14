Covid Zero Paradises See Reopening Harder Than Tame Virus

A flurry of countries, mostly across the Asia-Pacific region, have seen breathtaking victories in the battle against Covid-19 effectively wiping it out within their borders. Now they face a new test: to join the rest of the world, which is still immersed in the pathogen.

In some ways, success in “Covid Zero” countries is becoming a tight jacket. As cities like New York and London turn to personal and business deals as usual – tolerating hundreds of everyday cases like vaccination is picking up momentum – financial centers like Singapore and Hong Kong risk being left behind as they maintain strict border curbs and try to destroy single-digit sparks.

After a brutal 18 months that took 3.3 million lives worldwide, nations like China, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand have suffered fewer deaths throughout the pandemic than many countries, even highly vaccinated, keep logging in for a few days.

This achievement has allowed people to have mostly normal lives for most of last year. Some did not even have to wear masks. But maintaining this impatient status has also required start-up blocking cycles, nearly blanket bans on international travel, and strict quarantine policies. Few travelers allowed to enter had to spend weeks in total isolation without being able to leave a hotel room.

Crowds fill bars and restaurants in Sydney on April 30th. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams / Bloomberg

Now that mass inoculation injections are allowing other parts of the world to normalize and open up until international travel, experts and residents have begun to question whether the wall from Covid is worth exchanging, if implemented for a long time.

“The whole world will not be Covid Zero,” said Rupali Limaye, director of behavioral and applied science at the International Center for Vaccine Access at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. “This is not an option here.”

Aggressive reactions to small case loads may seem overwhelming to observers in countries facing thousands of infections a day, but the goal is to eradicate the coronavirus before more disruptive restrictions such as months-long blockages are needed – and the strategy has largely worked. Still, the slow pace of vaccination in these countries, and the threat of new variants, has made measures increasingly difficult.

Fans at a concert in Auckland on April 24th. Photography: Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

New York currently registers 95 new daily cases per million people, and the US just has removed his mask mandate for those vaccinated. Singapore found only 4.2 new cases per million on Thursday, raising the number of cases won in the country to its highest level since July last year, and is return to restrictions last set a year ago, banning dinner and restricting gatherings to two people. The renaissance is also putting it very predictably travel bubble with Hong Kong in doubt.

Taiwan, meanwhile, recorded 16 local cases Wednesday – a record daily high – and immediately restricted access to gyms and other public places. In Hong Kong, anyone living in the same building with a person infected with a new Covid variant was asked to spend as much as three weeks in government isolation until policy changed last week. Australia has said it is unlikely to open its international borders until the second half of 2022.

Stuck behind Covid Zero Countries Slower in Growing Their Vaccine Campaigns Source: Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg Vaccine Observer



“Because we have been so successful, we are even more dangerous than before,” said Peter Collignon, a professor of infectious diseases at the Australian National University School of Medicine in Canberra.

“We are very intolerant of allowing any Covid to come to the country,” he said. “Fear has almost come out in proportion to what the risk is.”

Price Payment

Continuous isolation is the price these countries will have to pay to maintain this approach in the long run, as other parts of the world learn to tolerate some infections as long as medical systems are not overloaded.

Most experts agree that the virus is unlikely to disappear completely. Instead, it is expected to become endemic, meaning it will circulate to a level without causing deadly outbreaks by the end of 2019.

To maintain zero levels of infection, these economies will have to implement tougher and stricter measures, he said. Donald Low, Professor at the Institute of Public Policy, University of Science and Technology, Hong Kong.

The Penny’s Bay Quarantine Center in Hong Kong was built for residents suspected of having close contact with patients with Covid-19. Photo: Li Zhihua / China News Service / Getty Images

“This is neither wise nor sustainable for much longer,” he said. “All of this puts countries that have done well to suppress Covid-19 so far at a serious disadvantage as their societies – not being exposed to the possibility of Covid-19 becoming endemic – are unwilling to accept any “relaxation of the masses could endanger their health.”

Meanwhile, many countries – especially those in the west that are full of vaccines – have begun to reopen.

Travelers from England and Scotland will be allowed to visit a dozen places without quarantine from May 17th. In the U.S., where about 35,000 people were diagnosed with the virus on May 12, strict quarantine rules that prevented pathogen imports to Covid Zero countries never existed. Most states have begun to lift their pandemic restrictions and 25 have lifted them altogether.

People enjoy an afternoon at Bryant Park in Manhattan on May 4th. Photography: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

For Hong Kong and Singapore, the shortcomings of maintaining an elimination strategy as financial centers like London and New York City can reopen can be significant. As aviation hubs and financial hubs, both city economies are particularly dependent on travel, compared to export-driven economies like China and Australia that can close the stomach for longer. In 2019, Hong Kong was the most popular city in the world with international visitors – even after months of political unrest – while Singapore came in fourth. London was at No. 5 and New York at No. 11.

Lag vaccine

A major obstacle to reopening is the slow release of vaccines in these Covid paradises, due to a combination of supply constraints and citizens lack of urgency regarding shooting confrontation.

China has administered sufficient vaccines to about 12% of its population. In Australia, the figure is 5% and in New Zealand, only 3%. Meanwhile, more than a third of the U.S. – and more than a quarter of the UK – is fully protected, as the failure of these countries to curb the spread of Covid meant vaccination was given priority.

People wait in the recovery area at a vaccination center in Geelong, Australia, on May 3rd. Photo: Carla Gottgens / Bloomberg

In countries with very few infections, the public has not created a wild fear of the virus appearing in the US, Europe, India and Brazil, where many families were cut off by their loved ones who were dying or left unable to visit elderly relatives under care facilities.

In fact many residents are more afraid of the vaccine than the virus. Reports of routine side effects including fever and pain at the injection site, as well as rare and potentially fatal complications such as blood clots, have pushed people. The lack of an immediate threat from Covid means that some people prefer to wait until vaccines progress.

New variants

Not everyone agrees that elimination cannot be pursued in the long run. ABOUT Michael Baker, professor of public health at the University of Otago in Wellington, New Zealand, the benefits of this approach are evident in how deaths in the country – from any cause – actually fell in 2020.

“Evidence is overwhelming for zero Covid if you can achieve it,” he said. “If it had been the commitment to have elimination as the first option, we could have been able to eliminate it completely and avert this global catastrophe.”

Volunteers deliver oxygen cylinders to Covid-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh, India, on May 11th. Photography: Sumit Dayal / Bloomberg

He is still hopeful that the strategy will be adopted more widely with the help of vaccination, so that the coronavirus follows the measles pattern rather than an endemic pattern.

“With measles approaching, you basically stop outbreaks in any place that has high coverage,” he said.

However, Covid paradises face a growing dilemma. If vaccinations do not gain momentum, they risk getting stuck in a permanent cycle, unable to cross the pandemic.

“If their vaccination rates are low, it further jeopardizes their ability to open up,” Low said. “If so, these countries’ previous’ victory ‘over Covid-19 would have been a Pyrrho.”

