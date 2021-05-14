Allow Parliamentary Meeting on Vaccine Policy: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of Congress to LS Speaker

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said having an “effective vaccination policy” is the need of the hour to fight the pandemic and parliament’s Public Accounts Committee must meet physically or virtually for them. discuss it.
Lok Sabha Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has asked Speaker Om Bira to allow Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee to meet and think about the country’s Covid-19 vaccination policy.
In a letter to executives, Chowdhury said having an “effective vaccination policy” is the need of the hour to fight the pandemic and the PAC must meet physically or virtually to discuss it.
He said vaccination policy has become central and is of great importance in these days of crisis.
“As the lives and livelihoods of the people of the country as a whole depend on an effective vaccination policy, I would ask you to kindly allow the Public Accounts Committee to meet and discuss this issue with government representatives – the Ministry of Health, ICMR and others interested, “he said in his letter.
The Congress leader, who is also chairman of the PAC, said the meeting could be by any means, whether physical or virtual, depending on the Covid-19 situation.
“Given the seriousness of the issues we face, and following past precedents and practice, I would urge you once again to allow the committee to convene as soon as possible to discuss and think about the vaccination policy that is being pursued for treatment of the Covid-19 pandemic, “he said.
Chowdhury also stressed that the Public Accounts Committee, as well as other committees, have a key role to play in the parliamentary system and no panel is able to meet at this critical time.
He said that Parliament and its committees, the Committee on Public Accounts, in particular, have a serious responsibility to dismiss by discussing, discussing and giving suggestions and recommendations on how to address and resolve the problems facing the nation for due to pandemic.
