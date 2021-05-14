The size of the social gathering is expected to be 2 per group

Guardian

US funds make possible the bombing of Israelis in Gaza. When will they stop?

U.S. public opinion seems to be faltering in support of Palestinian rights, but it needs to go further to start the real change People in Washington DC protest Israeli attacks on Palestinians. Photos: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images The headlines talk mainly about clashes, conflicts and casualties on both sides. Politicians recite bromides about Israel’s right to defend itself a right the Palestinians apparently do not have. The U.S. government calls on all parties to escalate, without acknowledging that it’s $ 3.8 billion a year in U.S. funds that, in part, make it possible for Israelis to bomb Gaza. This is the well-known American routine when Israel goes to war. However, before Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rockets dominated the news, what happened last week in Jerusalem was perhaps the most significant Palestinian uprising in the city since 2017 when Palestinian demonstrations led Israeli police to abandon its attempt to install metal detectors at the entrance to the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. Then, as now, it was an uprising centered in Jerusalem, but much more. And although U.S. attention has been diverted, the Jerusalem uprising is still ongoing. This is important not to forget. It was no coincidence that the uprising began in Jerusalem. Occupied East Jerusalem illustrates in miniature Israeli governments trying to secure maximum territory, minimal Arabs, after David Ben-Gurion saw the goals of the Zionist movement. Israel pursued this goal in East Jerusalem which it occupied in 1967 and formally annexed in 1980 making it almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain permits to build houses, leaving thousands of people vulnerable to displacement and their planned homes for demolition. East Jerusalemites, who are not citizens of Israel but legal residents, face strict residence requirements that make their legal status uncertain. The Israeli government has also empowered Jewish settlers to seize property within Palestinian neighborhoods such as Silwan, Abu Dis, a-Tur and Sheikh Jarrah as part of a clear strategy to Judaize the eastern part of the city. Israeli officials are increasingly bold in telegraphing these goals to the global public. This is a Jewish country, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, the British-born vice president of Jerusalem, told the New York Times. [o]Of course there are laws that some people might consider favoring the Jews as a Jewish state. But if Israeli officials are open about the discriminatory logic at the core of Zionism, most American politicians continue to deny it. Indeed, this discriminatory logic is in full swing especially in Sheikh Jarrah, the East Jerusalem neighborhood, where Israeli settlers are trying to evict some Palestinian families from their homes. These eight families, who fled their original homes during the 1948 war, have lived in the neighborhood for more than half a century. Now, Israeli settler organizations significantly funded by American Jewish donors claim that because such homes were once owned by Jewish groups, Palestinian families should be evicted. However, there is no reciprocal right for Palestinians seeking restitution for the property they left behind during the Nakba, when approximately 700,000 Palestinians were expelled or displaced from their homes during the 1948 war. Under the Israel Missing Property Act, refugee property The Palestinians are controlled by the state of Israel. Continued Israeli efforts to clear Jerusalem of a Palestinian presence, particularly in Sheikh Jarrah provided the spark for the recent uprising. But not only in Sheikh Jarrah where Palestinians also resisted other Israeli attempts to remove them from the city landscape. After Israeli forces erected barricades in the Damascus Gate escort a popular gathering place for Palestinians, especially during Ramadan, and a key entry point into Jerusalem Old Towns Consecutive nights of mostly youth-led demonstrations eventually led Israeli police to remove the metal gates (though not before Israeli police allowed far-right Jewish extremists to march through the streets of Jerusalem chanting, Death to the Arabs!). As in 2017, the Palestinian entry into the Al Aqsa Mosque has also been a focal point of protests. Over the past week and a half, Israeli police have repeatedly attacked the Haram al-Sherif / Temple Mount complex, firing rubber-coated bullets, tear gas and stun grenades at Muslim worshipers: videos on social media show Israeli forces shoot flashbangs and less – deadly spins directly on people praying. Israeli police violence has injured several hundred people during these night raids, which also occurred on some of the holiest nights of Ramadan. Elsewhere in East Jerusalem, Israeli police have dampened stinking Skunk streets and buildings with water, a means of dispersing the chemical mob. And under the tolerant eye of Israeli police, Jewish settlers and far-right activists have attacked Palestinian protesters, going so far as to open fire on them with live ammunition. It was the repeated interventions of the Israeli police in the Al Aqsa Mosque, combined with the growing violence of the settlers in Sheikh Jarrah and other neighborhoods of East Jerusalem, that prompted a response from Hamas, the Islamic group that rules the Gaza Strip. Hamas leaders had already warned that they would respond to the ongoing Israeli violence in Jerusalem with their own violence. On Monday, the armed wing of Hamas issued an ultimatum: Israeli forces must leave the Al Aqsa and Sheikh Jarrah Mosques or face the consequences. Significantly underestimating the seriousness or military capability of Hamas, the Israeli government chose the latter. To be sure, there was not a small degree of opportunism on the part of Hamas here. In early April, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced that the legislative elections scheduled for May 22 would be postponed indefinitely. With Abbass Fatah factions badly divided, Hamas was likely to have a strong showing. Taking on Al Aqsa’s defense mantle, the Hamas leadership may have sought a show of leadership that might otherwise have been achieved through electoral means. But the Jerusalem uprising was not Hamas doing. It was ruled by the new East Jerusalem, many of which were born after the signing of the Oslo Accords. And their demonstrations were successful. Before the sky darkened further, the Palestinian protests not only had led the Israeli police to remove the barricades near the Damascus Gate; At the request of Israel’s Attorney General, the Israeli Supreme Court adjourned a hearing on the expulsion of families by Sheikh Jarrah, and Israeli police blocked the inflammatory, ultranationalist Flag march to pass through Palestinian neighborhoods in Jerusalem’s Old City. The Jerusalem uprising had no Hamas or Fatah leadership, Palestinian writer Aziz Abu Sarah wrote on Twitter. Both groups want to exploit it and gain some popularity, knowing that their actions will hurt those who claim to want to help them the most. If there is any reason for hope, it is that public opinion in the US seems to be faltering, belatedly, in support of Palestinian rights. At present, such a position is hardly represented in the halls of American power. Only a handful of Democratic members of Congress have issued statements condemning Israel’s efforts to oust Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah. But American politicians, and Democrats in particular, will not be able to ignore calls to stop US military aid to Israel forever. Of course, the US banning such support for Israel cannot end the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem alone or the siege of Gaza. However, it is a place to start. Joshua Leifer is an assistant editor at Jewish Streams