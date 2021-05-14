After a surprisingly close race, Sadiq Khan has secured another term as Mayor of London. He has promised to rebuild London, post pandemics and announce big spending plans to bring life back to the capital. Piccadilly Circus now has its own model David Hockney. But Khan has failed to come up with a coherent policy to tackle the housing crisis.

The appalling lack of housing in London is a pervasive source of anxiety. Londoners are afraid of not having prices outside the city we want. During Khans’s first term, house prices rose faster than incomes, the number of people in temporary housing reached its highest numbers since 2006, and the average house price crossed 500,000 for the first time in history.

Khans’s first election in 2016 was hailed by some as a referendum on housing and he won the mayor vowing not to value us out of town. But the 3,000 council houses he has built since then are a drop in the ocean. And while the Government has introduced radical adjustments to the planning rules to keep voters on the Red Wall, the Mayor of London has failed to draw up his plan for the capital.

Khan used the election as a platform to remove his resume, telling voters that he has built more council houses than have been built each year since 1984 although this has resolved our housing crisis. If Khan really wants to prevent Londoners from being valued by the city, hell makes radical reforms to disperse hundreds of thousands of new homes.

Not impossible has been done before. In the 1930s, it was the largest house-building boom London had ever seen, with total new construction climbing to over 80,000 a year. In 2017/18, only 32,000 houses were built in the capital.

In his manifesto, Khan asserted that the solution to this crisis is rent control. And any good economist will tell you that rent control is detrimental to tenants like me and completely impossible to enforce.

Even if they can be implemented, rent controls are not aids that sound like they will be. They simply reduce the incentive for landlords to rent out their properties, leading to a decline in home supply. Indeed, the city Berlinthe Khan administration LOANS for the example which London was to follow suffered precisely these consequences. There, the price of unregulated rents has skyrocketed.

But this is not the main problem with Khans’ proposal either. The Mayor of London has no legal authority to introduce such controls. If Khan wants to enforce lease control, hell must get a Parliament to give him power. His relationship with Downing Street is in bad shape and he knows the Conservative government would ignore his calls for rent controls. The whole character is theater, to the Mayor of London, and is a bad omen to the people of London. As he plays his No10 games, young and disappointed Londoners are desperately trying to accumulate home deposits.

There are ways to fix our housing problems, even if Khan will not pay them any attention. The start is removing his terrible defense against Greenbelt. The green belt occupies 12 per cent of the total land area in England London Greenbelt is the size of Luxembourg and the criteria for categorizing areas like Greenbelt have not been updated since 1955, when they were introduced to limit the growth of cities.

Greenbelt is primarily agricultural land, producing little or no environmental or aesthetic benefits. We have many schemes to protect the village National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty come to mind. Greenbelt only serves to make London an unaffordable city to live in and ensures that our city remains toxic to Generation Rent.

A 2015 letter from Tom Papworth, now Head of Social Housing Investment Policy at the Department of Housing, shows that by releasing only 3.7 percent of Greenbelt land within a walking distance of a train station, as many as a million new homes can be built to you. Would this come as an unimaginable relief that it would be for Londoners?

The Greenbelt reform will also help encourage people to use more sustainable forms of transport when traveling and ensure Londoners do not have prices outside their city. But Sadiq Khan does not seem to ever give up his commitment to Greenbelt. His plans do not add much. Without radical policy reforms, the group of 460,000 people leaving our city each year will grow. Very soon, I will be one of them.





