Is China’s birth rate low enough to cause a population crisis?

Beijing (Global Times): Now that the seventh 30-page national census statement, which contains thousands of figures, has been released, what lies behind the data and what does it reveal about the true picture of China’s demographic change?

How strong must China’s population policy adjustment be to cope with the trend?

How low is the Chinese couple’s willingness to have more children, can it be low enough to result in a population crisis a few years after now?

And should China reward couples with 1 million yuan ($ 155,400) for every child they have, as advised by some demographers?

Chinese demographers have been debating these questions vigorously since Tuesday (May 11th), but they differ in their interpretation of China’s current fertility rate, the severity of the population situation as well as incentive policies to encourage more births.

Demographers agreed that China’s population has reached a critical turning point as the country’s population ages rapidly as the overall growth rate slows, and that the country needs to speed up the abolition of family planning policy and draw up new pension plans and policies. social to reduce the cost of raising children.

Some demographers who seem to have been very concerned by those figures calculated their figures pointing to a lower fertility rate, predicting a disturbing future scenario for China’s population development to warn that China could become the country with the lowest fertility rate in the world.

Based on these forecasts, they advise the country to spend up to 10 percent of its GDP on rewarding newborns, giving a bonus of up to 1 million yuan to each child who has a couple.

But other demographers said China is still the most populous country in the world with abundant labor resources and promises of economic development.

All of these concerns, whether large or not, can be alleviated or even disseminated through active policies and efforts by society that have adapted to the current stage of China’s development.

The number of newborns in China in 2020 was 12 million, up from 14.65 million in 2019, and China’s fertility rate for women of reproductive age was 1.3, a relatively low level, according to the census, which was released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

He Yafu, an independent demographer, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the fertility rate of 1.3 contains the disappearing effect of China’s second child policy in 2016 and leaving out this bump, the fertility rate could stay around 1.1.

Echoing Him, Liang Jianzhang, a professor of economics at Peking University, wrote in an article that China’s fertility rate will continue to decline in the coming years and may become the lowest in the world.

“According to existing data, in the next 10 years, the number of women aged 22 to 35, which is the period of childbirth, will fall by more than 30 percent compared to current data. Without strong intervention “Politically, China ‘s newborn population is likely to fall below 10 million in the coming years and its fertility rate will be lower than that of Japan, probably the lowest in the world,” Liang predicted.

According to the World Bank, the birth rates of South Korea, Japan, the US and the EU in 2018 were 0.98,1.42,1.73, and 1.6, respectively.

He Yafu said the effect of the second child policy could fade in 2022 when the number of first born children is expected to be greater than the second, and that is when China’s population will start to decline.

Huang Wenzheng, a demographic expert and senior researcher at the Center for China and Globalization, expressed his concerns about how fast the population growth rate is slowing down and if the trend continues, it would be like the population jumping off a cliff, he said

The expert noted that the policy with two children has helped increase the level of births and babies, however the number of newborns was lower than previous estimates.

However, some demographers argue that although China faces great pressure on birth rates and demographic change, China’s fertility rate would not be the lowest in the world.

Du Peng, a professor at the School of Sociology and Population Studies at Renmin University in China, told the Global Times that we could calculate the percentage of first and second children in the total number of newborns, but we could not divide it. the first child and the second child in terms of fertility rate.

The fertility rate of women of reproductive age is produced by calculating the number of births for women aged between 18 and 49, Du said.

Song Jian, a demographer from the Center for Population and Development Studies at Renmin University in China, told the Global Times that the fertility rate of 1.3 reflects the fertility rate of a specific period in China, which may be influenced by several factors, the impact of Covid-19 in 2020.

What is needed to assess whether a country has fallen into the trap of low fertility is replacement level fertility, which refers to the average number of children born to a woman during her lifetime. That figure takes a lot of time to trace and calculate, Song said.

But experts agreed that the fertility rate which has been falling for several years still looks bleak and China needs to find ways to encourage couples to have more children.

China’s population structure has changed since the fifth census in 2000, and the country needs comprehensive social policies to meet new avenues of population development, Lu Jiehua, a professor of demography at Peking University, told the Global Times. .

“Among those policies, further improvement or removal of family planning policy is at the top of the policy list,” Lu said.

Du also believes that China should abolish family planning policy so that people can choose for themselves whether to have more children.

But some argued that even if without policy restrictions, people who do not want to have more children will not choose to have more, even with incentives.

On Weibo, some hashtags about choosing whether to have a second child have attracted tens of millions of views, with many net users worried about the cost of having more children, believing that only the rich can afford it.

Ning Jizhe, head of the NBS, told a news conference on Tuesday that according to their survey, women of childbearing age in China are willing to have an average of 1.8 children and “if we can do a good job in supportive measures, potential fertility will be released. “

A national study recently completed by Song Jian echoed Ning’s remarks.

Song told the Global Times that they found that most Chinese couples surveyed said they were willing to have a second child, but not all put that willingness into action.

The Chinese people once thought that an ideal family model was a boy and a girl in a family. Knowing what prevents people from having children and adjusting favorable policies in line with people’s concerns about making a fertility-friendly environment would be essential to promoting fertility rates in China, Song said.

In addition to removing the family planning policy, how to reduce the cost of raising children is the most important question for couples as revealed by many reviews and surveys of internet users.

But Chinese demographers changed how strong cost-cutting policies should be, more specifically, can China simply give each newborn a bonus money? How big should the bonus be?

How to encourage fertility should be a major theme for society and this is a comprehensive program that would include social policy reforms, said Liang, who suggested that China spend 2-10 per cent of its GDP on the program. .

“China’s GDP in 2020 was 100 trillion yuan and 10 percent means 10 trillion yuan. If we say that China now has to have an additional 10 million children every year, it means that every child would receive 1 million yuan – the subsidy it could be cash, tax cuts or housing permits, “Liang said.

He suggested reforming the education system, regulating current land policies to increase land supply and lower house prices, as well as providing housing subsidies for families with children, and promoting gender equality to build a friendly society. with women.

Liang also suggested promoting flexible working models, complementing social welfare for single-parent families, and legalizing assisted reproduction.

However, Du believes that the money would be better spent together to build more affordable kindergartens and a fairer education system for society in order to obtain a stable and consistent fertility rate. – Global Times