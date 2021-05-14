Pandemic Covid-19: Updates and Live News for May. 14, 2021

The administration of President Joe Biden has taken its biggest step yet to declare victory over the pandemic – announcing that fully vaccinated Americans can ditch their masks in most environments.

The situation in Asia was more bleak, with Singapore imposing new restrictions as local issues rose to the highest since July. Has a “High chance” a Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble may not go ahead as planned on May 26, a Hong Kong official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the virus was spreading rapidly in rural India as the country’s death toll rose by 4,000 for the third day in a row. Germany’s restrictions could be further eased after the year the climb rate fell below a key level for the first time in almost two months.

India’s Covid crisis hits port operations (2:56 pm HK)

India’s Covid Crisis is threatening operations in some of it larger ports, raising concerns that the action could cause transport delays echoing through global supply chains.

The Karaikal port in southern India required force majeure until May 24 after operations were “severely affected” by the pandemic, according to an announcement on its website. The terminal, which claims to be India’s largest non-state port, handles coal, sugar and oil among other goods. The Gopalpur port in Odisha has also declared force majeure, according to IHS Markit.

Ireland-Britain travel bubble planned (2:27 pm HK)

Ireland plans to open a travel bubble with Britain within weeks, the Irish Times reported. The Minister for Tourism will present a report next week recommending that a plan be published no later than the end of May to determine when restrictions on inbound travel will be eased and restrictions on arrivals from the UK lifted, the paper said. .

Currently all travelers to Ireland must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival and have proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours in advance. From 17 May, non-essential travel between Britain and Northern Ireland will resume under UK Rules.

Hungary scheduled for first dose of vaccines (2:36 pm HK)

First-dose vaccines in Hungary could potentially reach 6 million out of a total population of nearly 10 million people based on the number of those registered, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with state broadcaster Kossuth Radio. The first inoculations are likely to reach 5m before the end of May, Orban said. Hungary has the second highest vaccination ratio in the European Union.

German braking can be eased as cases fall below the main level (1:50 pm HK)

Of Germany Pandemic restrictions may be further eased in the coming days as the national infection rate fell below a key level for the first time in almost two months.

Infections per 100,000 people over the past seven days fell to 96.5 on Friday, the first time the figure was below 100 since March 20, according to the RKI institute of public health. The incidence rate had peaked at nearly 170 by the end of April.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s controversial blockade law allows curbs to be reduced if the incidence rate falls below 100 for five days in a row.

India increases recommended dose intervals (1:30 pm HK)

India has increased the recommended interval between the first and second doses of AstraZeneca Plc vaccine to 12-16 weeks from 6-8 weeks.

The decision comes as the country faces a severe shortage of gunfire. Policy makers find themselves having to balance between providing a larger portion of the population some protections with at least a first dose, or deepening protections for some by fully vaccinating them.

Singapore will return to blocking mode for one month (1:13 pm HK)

Singapore is turning to blockade-like conditions, last imposed a year ago, banning dinner and restricting meetings to two people as a growing number of unbearable infections put pressure on one of the world’s most successful countries to control and Covid.

For the four weeks from May 16 to June 13, the sizing collection as well as home visitors will be cut to a maximum of two people out of five people now, work from home will be predetermined, and food places can only be picked up and deliveries, the health ministry said in a statement.

There is a strong possibility that the Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble will not move forward as planned on May 26, Hong Kong Secretary of Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau told a news conference, citing Singapore authorities. Both countries will review the situation in the next two days.

Nevada to Adopt CDC Mask Rules (11:25 am HK)

The state of Nevada is reviewing its guidelines to comply with those from the CDC. Businesses and other private entities may impose stricter requirements and local authorities may add rules of social distance, based on recent guidelines issued by Governor Steve Sisolak. This means that casinos in Las Vegas and elsewhere in the state can waive their mask requirements if they decide.

Japan to extend virus emergency (9:08 am HK)

The Japanese government plans to add three more prefectures to the state of emergency after consulting with experts at a meeting held Friday morning, said Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the Covid government’s response at a conference broadcast by NHK.

The emergency will extend to Hokkaido, Hiroshima and Goodama prefectures and be effective May 16 by the end of the month.

Less than three months after the Tokyo Olympics, Japan is trying to contain the spread of infections with record daily cases recorded in various parts of the nation in recent weeks, including Hokkaido prefecture where the Olympic marathon is scheduled to be held.

Taiwan sees availability of vaccines after June (8:50 am HK)

The first vaccine developed in the country of Taiwan is expected to be available in late July, while photos provided from abroad will arrive in groups after June, according to a statement from the Taiwanese presidential office, citing the speech of President Tsai Ing- wen Thursday night. At least three vaccines are being developed locally, the Central News Agency reported.

Purchasing vaccines has been an ongoing struggle for the government. Authorities have previously said they expect to have 20 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc. vaccines. available as of this summer, so far only 315,000 doses have arrived in Taiwan, enough to completely inoculate about 1% of the population of 23.5 million people.

Speed ​​Doses in the UK in the Anxiety Variant (7:26 am HK)

UK ministers could bring in second doses of vaccines for millions after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is “concerned” about the spread of a Covid-19 variant from India.

Cases of the new Covid-19 type B.1.617.2 have risen to 1,313 from 520 over the past week, Public Health England said on Thursday, estimating the type to be “at least as transmissible” as the so-called Kent variant that was held in December, accelerating the third UK blockade in January.

Experts join the Call for the Probe of New Origin (6:51 am HK)

A group of eminent scientists and physicians joined the WHO Director-General, the European Union and the governments of more than a dozen countries to seek greater clarity regarding the origin of SARS-CoV-2. Writing in science On Thursday, Jesse Bloom, Ralph Baric, Akiko Iwasaki, Marc Lipsitch and 14 other researchers said theories of accidental release from a lab and zoonotic spill both remain applicable, though a recent WHO-led study did not consider balanced the possibility of a laboratory accident.

“Public health agencies and research laboratories should thus open their registers to the public,” they said. “Investigators must document the veracity and origin of the data from which analysishave been carried out and conclusions drawn, so that analysiss are reproducible by independent experts. “

Pelosi Keeps Mask Rule (6:29 am HK)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the masks will it is still required for members of Congress and staff in the House chamber despite new guidelines from the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that face masks are not necessary for those who are fully vaccinated. She is not easing the request because it is not known how many members of the House and their staff have been vaccinated, her spokeswoman Drew Hammill said.

Washington State, Maine (6:16 am HK)

Gov. Jay Inslee said Washington State will be fully reopened on June 30, but that could happen sooner if 70% of people over the age of 16 receive at least one dose of the vaccine. Inslee also resumed more gradual steps towards reopening after a two-week hiatus because a recent increase in cases is now falling.

Maine will lift many restrictions on the virus, removing capacity limits on most external and internal events, Governor Janet Mills announced. Masks should still be kept indoors in public places. Physical distancing will be required where people eat and should remove their masks.

Yankees vaccinated blast attacks (5:19 pm NY)

The New York Yankees are experiencing a virus outbreak in between vaccinated personnel. Eight full-time members of the organization tested positive for Covid-19 this week, including short Gleyber Torres, who also had the virus during the off-season, the Yankees said in a statement Thursday. All those who have tested positive are currently under quarantine protocol in Tampa, Florida, as Major League Baseball and the New York State Department of Health advise the club.

US Mask Rules Eases (3:51 pm NY)

The administration of President Joe Biden has taken its biggest step yet to declare victory over the coronavirus pandemic – announcing that fully vaccinated Americans can ditch their masks in most environments, even indoors or in large groups.

The change of instruction on Thursday is a turning point in the fight against Covid-19 and comes as case loads in the US fall and vaccinations rise. It signals a broad return to daily life and is also a bet that any increase in spread from relaxed instructions will not be enough to turn progress into inoculations.

Masks are still sought after on buses, trains and other forms of public transport, as well as airports, she said.

