S’pore stock index falls 3% with narrower Covid-19 curbs, potential air travel bubble delay, Companies and markets Top News & Stories





SINGAPORE – Investors were selling Singapore shares on Friday afternoon (May 14th) after the Government tightened Covid-19 restrictions in response to a worrying rise in the number of community infections. The Straits Times Index had fallen 93.54 points, or 3 percent, to 3,029.72 points at 2.03 in the afternoon. From May 16 to June 13, eating in restaurants and food courts will be banned and social gatherings will be limited to two people, Singapore’s multi-ministerial task force (MTF) told Covid-19. Work from home will once again be predetermined and employers will need to ensure that staff who can work from home do so. A planned air travel bubble between Singapore and Hong Kong starting on May 26 could be further delayed, the task force added at a news conference, saying it is likely Singapore will not be able to meet the criteria. to move forward The news hit shares of Singapore Airlines and land managers and suppliers during the Sats flight, with both falling more than 6 percent. This would be the second postponement of the travel bubble, as it was postponed last November following an increase in infections in Hong Kong. Shares of supermarket chain Sheng Siong, however, saw its shares jump more than 11 percent in the news of dining on and other curbs. Mr Yu Liuqing, a country analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, said tight social constraints would effectively freeze the recovery of private consumption in the short term, but added that business disruption would be less pronounced than the period of last year’s switches as businesses have adapted to working from home. This will continue to provide support for the overall economic recovery, he noted. “Singapore’s economic growth will not see another contraction unless the switch is reactivated for an extended period of time,” Mr Yu said. Strong contact tracking capacity will help authorities stop the spread quickly, and the vaccination program will lead to the lifting of restrictions fairly quickly, he added. Speaking at a virtual press conference, Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also co-chair of the MTF, said: “I think the businesses that will be hit hardest will be the food and beverage sector (F&B). ), due to the restriction on eating in. “ To this end, the Government will increase its payroll support for F & Bestablishments to 50 per cent, from 10 per cent, under the Job Support Scheme (JSS). This will apply to the first $ 4,600 of gross monthly wages paid to local employees. The increase in support will be implemented during the period for which eating is prohibited. To support coffee shop vendors who are self-employed and do not benefit from JSS, the government will provide one-month rental stalls for government agencies’ pet and coffee shop vendors. Mr Wong urged commercial owners to support their F&B tenants during this period.







