Pope warns against Italy’s “demographic winter”





Pope Francis said on Friday the cost of raising children was very high and that parents needed more help if countries such as Italy were to overcome the low birth rates that were undermining their future. Speaking at a conference on the lack of babies in Italy, Francis said the polls showed that most young people wanted to have children but were worried about spending. “Their dreams of a new life, the seeds of the country’s rebirth, come against a demographic winter that is cold and dark,” the Pope said. “For the future to be good, we need to take care of families, especially young families, who are worried about worries that risk paralyzing their life plans. I’m thinking about the fear caused by the rising costs. the most unaffordable of raising children. “ Speaking at the same event, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Italy had only 404,000 births last year, the lowest since the start of records and down 30% 12 years ago, while deaths reached 746,000, raised in part by pandemic COVID. “A childless Italy is an Italy that does not believe in itself and does not plan for the future. It is an Italy destined to grow old slowly and disappear,” Draghi said. The issue of low birth rates is not limited to Italy. Data this month showed that Chinese births fell 18% last year to the lowest level since 1961 and the birth rate in the US fell 4% to its lowest level since 1979. read more The rapid decline in the number of babies born in 2020 in many countries has been blamed in part on the stress and insecurity generated by COVID. But long-term fertility trends in much of the developed world have been in retreat for several years. The pope said a change in values ​​blamed modern society for emphasizing making money and building a career while children were seen as a “distraction”. “This mentality is gangrene for society and makes the future unstable,” he said. He also targeted young people, saying some role models set a bad example by being obsessed with their appearance and visibly reluctant to make the sacrifices needed to start a family. “You do not stay young taking selfies .. but by being able to look into your children’s eyes one day,” he said. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

