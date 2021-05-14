The Irish health system says it has been targeted in the ransomware attack





LONDON (AP) Ireland Health Service shut down its IT systems on Friday after being targeted in what it called a major ransomware attack.

LONDON (AP) Ireland Health Service shut down its IT systems on Friday after being targeted in what it called a major ransomware attack. The Health Service executive said the move was a precaution and appointments for coronavirus vaccines were not affected. Weve taken a precaution to shut down many of our core systems to protect them, chief executive Paul Reid told RTE. “We are in the early stages of fully understanding the threats, the impact and the effort to contain it.” It was unclear how widespread the disruption in the health system was. Dublin Rotunda Maternity Hospital said it was canceling most routine appointments due to IT issues, calling the situation a critical emergency. Ransomware attacks are usually carried out by criminal hackers who gather data, paralyzing victims’ networks and demanding a large fee to decipher them. Health care systems have been a target before. Two hospitals in France were hit by ransomware attacks in February that crippled their phone systems and forced operations to be postponed. In September, a ransomware attack was apparently misdirected a German hospital caused an IT system failure and led to the indirect death of a woman, while the same month a ransomware attack was paralyzed a chain of more than 250 American hospitals and clinics. In 2017, the Britains National Health Service was hit in a cyberrextortion attack, forcing hospitals to close wards and emergency rooms and evacuate patients. The Irish attack raises concerns about the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to the escalation of attacks by pirate groups and criminals, said Steve Forbes, the government’s security expert at Nominet, the UK website domain register. National health services are already under pressure from the pandemic, which will make this ransomware attack even more devastating. This fact will not be missed by hackers, Forbes said. In the US, the nations’ largest fuel pipeline was hit by a ransomware attack a week ago. The disruption of the colonial pipeline caused long lines at gas stations due to panic distribution and purchasing problems, draining supplies to thousands of gas stations. It resumed operations Wednesday. “Forbes said the attacks on the Irish pipeline and healthcare system show that criminal groups are choosing targets that will have the greatest impact on governments and the public, despite collateral damage, in order to apply more leverage.” Associated Press







