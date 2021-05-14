Israeli aggression against journalists in Jerusalem denounced by international news agencies





ANKARA (Bernama): International news agencies on Thursday (May 13th) expressed solidarity with Anadolu Agency following the violent attacks by Israeli police on journalists in Jerusalem. “While performing their professional duties, four of our reporters suffered serious injuries. Our journalists reporting on events on the ground while adhering to the principles of journalism are facing a frightening situation,” said Serdar Karagoz, CEO of Anadolu Agency, in a letter to other news agencies. The letter was sent to the European News Agency Alliance (EANA), the Asia-Pacific News Agency Organization (OANA), the Alliance of Mediterranean News Agencies (AMAN) and the Association of Balkan News Agencies – Southeast Europe (ABNA) . In response to Karagoz’s letter, EANA called on Israel “to ensure the physical integrity and working conditions of journalists even during these difficult times”. “The EANA board learned that four Anatolian journalists experienced dangerous situations and injuries during a clash between Israeli police and protesters in East Jerusalem and strongly urges the authorities to protect their physical integrity and working conditions,” the European agency said. news. The agency noted that allowing journalists to carry out their duties shows “the readiness of governments and states” towards transparency and the apparent support of democratic values ​​”. “Journalists should be allowed to do their job without fear of harm or pressure of any kind,” he added. Meanwhile, OANA President CHO Sung-boo, in a letter to Karagoz, said: “extremely disturbing and regrettable that the Anadolu Agency journalists were seriously injured in the line of duty.” “Violence against journalists runs counter to our common and precious values ​​and should never be tolerated,” he said, while calling for solidarity to condemn “attacks on journalism”. Furthermore, the ABNA-SE Board of Directors expressed deep concern “about respecting the freedom of the press to ensure coverage of events.” “We have learned that several Anadolu Agency journalists were injured while covering security forces’ attacks on worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. ABNA-SE hopes for the speedy recovery of Anadolu Agency journalists and photojournalists,” she added. The international news agency also urged “authorities to allow journalists to carry out their noble mission of covering up the truth”. Anadolu Agency, founded in 1920, is a leading global news agency operating worldwide. It serves subscribers in more than 100 countries, reaching 6,000 media worldwide in 13 languages ​​every day. Turgut Alp Boyraz, the news editor of the MENA agency, was shot twice by Israeli police in two separate incidents while covering the latest events. Boyraz, a veteran journalist with eight years of experience with the agency, was shot in the leg with a plastic bullet last Friday while covering a raid on Haram al-Sharif of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. On Monday (May 10th), he was shot in the leg with two rubber bullets in another Israeli police raid on the burning point mosque. He was one of four Anadolu Agency journalists attacked by Israeli police. Anadolu Agency correspondent Esat Firat, who has worked for the agency since 2016, and two photographers were targeted on Monday as they covered Israeli security forces’ attacks on worshipers in Al-Aqsa. Fayez Abu Rumaila, a photojournalist for the Anadolu Agency in occupied East Jerusalem since 2018, was brutally attacked by Israeli occupation forces while covering clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex. – Bernama







