



Today’s environment, marked by increasingly advanced threats, requires technologies and systems that enable allies to work as an integrated, networked force. The F-35 program is a prime example of this approach. In operation with nine nations, the F-35 offers unparalleled interaction that strengthens alliance-based prevention around the world. With more than 200 F-35s now delivered to international operators, the impact of the global fleet is substantial in both size and significance. This partnership, built on a foundation of shared development, capabilities and security, was part of the F-35 program from the beginning and continues to strengthen the influence of the F-35 global fleet: The F-35 program is built on a partnership foundation. The F-35 was developed, manufactured and supported by an international team of government allies and space industry leaders. The program has eight international partner countries. The US, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Norway, Denmark and Canada are partner countries and the leading aerospace and defense companies from each nation have had a hand in aircraft development. Six Foreign Military Sales customers are also buying F-35s Israel, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Poland and Singapore.

5th Generation Capabilities Enable Joint Combat Area Operations The F-35s capabilities have advanced sensor and communication kits, along with network data connections provide operators with a view of the environment that can be shared with other systems in the battlefield. This significantly increases awareness and survival for the pilot and the entire Allied force and equips the fighter with critical skills and information in seconds. Simply put, the F-35 is a force multiplier, utilizing advanced capabilities and its global presence to enable joint operations across countries in allied countries. This philosophy and approach has been proven during a series of deployments and exercises, most recently as part of NATO air policing in Iceland and Estonia, Project Hydra (a data sharing demonstration by Lockheed Martin, the Missile Defense Agency, and U.S. Air Force) and the Northern Edge (a very realistic training exercise, U.S. inter-service). These joint exercises strengthen defense relations and global security. Right now, US and UK F-35Bs are sharing the deck of Queen HMS Elizabeth as part of the UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG) operational deployment. It is the first time that American F-35s have been operatively deployed on another country’s aircraft carrier, reinforcing the power of joint operations enabled by the global F-35 fleet. This deployment highlights the global achievement of the U.S. and UK Armed Forces and their interaction, said Colonel Simon Doran, US Senior National Representative (SNR) at the CSG. The United Kingdom stands among our most rigid and capable allies, and this deployment enhances the NATO Alliance’s defense and defense capabilities. The growth of the F-35 international fleet serves as a beacon of capabilities and allied partnership, bringing nations together to collaborate and strengthen global security for generations to come.

