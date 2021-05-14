Can you get COVID-19 if you are fully vaccinated? How to deal with anxiety.

Once you are fully vaccinated, it is safe to start resuming activities such as traveling and having friends for dinner, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Since recently, you can also remove your mask in most settings.

These are moments that many of us have been dreaming about for over a year. And yet, now that they are finally here, you may find yourself having trouble removing the fear of getting COVID-19. Are you anxious? It’s completely natural, experts say, and there are ways to start managing and conquering it now.

Weve spent months training ourselves to be careful and avoid anything that might put ourselves at risk for getting COVID-19. While vaccination significantly reduces this risk, vaccines are not an overnight cure for anxiety. Nor can they do the work to turn all that training over, says Usama Bilal, an assistant professor in urban health collaboration and the department of epidemiology and biostatistics at Drexel University.

I still wear a mask off half the time, even though I know it ‘s something I can stop doing, says Bilal. Weve just experienced the worst pandemic in a century, and it is normal and okay for people to get the time they need to switch back to normal.

If you lost a loved one to COVID-19 or are part of a community that has been disproportionately affected, the transition may take longer. I expect post-vaccination fears to be most prominent especially for colored communities, and in a very valuable way, says Rachel Talley, an assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania. No matter who you are, feelings are not something to be judged. Weve collectively, as a world, went through a traumatic experience and a pandemic that was not yet over.

COVID-19 case numbers across the country are falling and vaccines have proven to be very effective. But the pandemic is still here, and until it no longer poses a significant threat, we can expect the CDC to continue issuing public health guidelines for what is safe. These recommendations are an important guide, but they have also changed and evolved constantly as scientists learn more. As expected, this can make things confusing and, as a result, increase anxiety.

Many of the things that create fear are insecurity, not knowing. And for many of my patients based on their experiences, say about structural inequality, there may be this natural instinct when information changes that it is not reliable, says Talley. I often advise people to take a break and see possible explanations. In this case, it reminds itself that COVID-19 is very new and the nature of the scientific process is sometimes a lack of predictability.

While it is challenging to keep track of the latest instructions, staying informed is a key part of fighting anxiety. It’s very common for insecurity to throw our minds into the worst-case scenario, says Talley.

Go back to trusted sources like your doctor to ask questions and pay attention to new federal guidelines. Recently, the CDC updated its own instructions for fully vaccinated people, and getting it is quite simple: you do not need to wear a mask in more indoor and outdoor environments, except as required by laws, rules and regulations. (Preventive measures still recommended if you are not vaccinated.)

In clinical trials, these vaccines are showing greater than 90 percent efficacy, and real-world trials have been extremely positive that these vaccines not only work, but extremely well, say Neal Goldstein, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics research at Drexel University.

There will still be a low level of risk for any situation, but this is not something new for this pandemic. If you are following the CDC guidelines and are fully vaccinated, Goldstein says COVID-19 becomes like the flu or measles, both ongoing risks we face before this pandemic arrives. Her background noise with which we have always lived, says Goldstein. This low level of risk does not present obstacles to resuming normal life.

As of April 26, more than 95 million people in the U.S. had been fully vaccinated, and there were only 9,245 documented cases of vaccinated people infected with COVID-19, according to CDC data. This is 0.009%.

So you have taken down the basic facts. Now What? It will still generally take some practice to reduce anxiety. When we worry, the mind often gets stuck in two problem areas, says Lily Brown, an assistant professor of psychology in psychiatry and director at the University of Pennsylvania Center for Anxiety Treatment and Study.

Nje, people overestimate the likelihood that something terrible will happen, and two, they assume that they will not be able to afford if evil happens, Brown says.

It can actually help make some of the worst case scenario work. If your main fear is getting COVID-19, remind yourself of the facts: You are much less likely to get sick after being vaccinated. And if you get sick, the vaccine is very effective in preventing serious illness.

One really simple thing you can do is do it track what your brain tells you whenever you feel anxious, and start categorizing those thoughts, Brown says. Use your initial knowledge to help you assess the validity of your thoughts. Just tracking how often these thoughts are happening can be really helpful, Brown adds.

The more you practice, the more anxiety will start to disappear. But you have to actually go out and face these fears, experts say, one at a time.

Break down the baby stairs. Sometimes this will feel silly, but it really is how you can move towards greater goals, says Talley.

In other words, if you rarely leave the house, perhaps your first step is not an indoor gathering with vaccinated friends, but a walk around the block. The next day, expand further into the neighborhood, says Talley. Eventually, try removing your mask for part of the walk, working slowly on your way to introducing yourself to other people in the photo.

Almost is almost like muscle training, you are training your brain that this is not actually a dangerous thing, says psychiatrist Kimberly Best, director of the general psychiatry program in Einstein.

Best says she is doing some of her anxiety training, starting meetings with just two or three colleagues in a room, where it is possible up to social distance.

I know I would be anxious to be in a class with other people if they were not six feet away, even if everyone was fully vaccinated, she says. But I have elevated the risk, I know it is small, and now I know I just have to practice, I have to do the thing I am a little afraid of.

While you may want to start pushing your limits slowly, it is also okay to give yourself the time you need.

There is an element of not judging yourself where you are, says Talley. If your friends are immediately diving and going out to a restaurant, it is okay to say no and go at a different pace.

If you feel trapped, remember that you can always ask for help. Anxiety therapists can treat and guide you.

Know that it will take some time, says Best. And remember, you may not have a vacuum in your mind, so sometimes you need to focus on replacing those anxious thoughts with different thoughts. Think about the pleasure you will have when you hug your nephew more than fear, for example.

She adds, Life requires strength and courage, and sometimes you have to endure a little anxiety to accomplish your goals.

