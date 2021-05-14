UK Flex Vaccine Program to Curb India Variant Spread

The UK could speed up vaccinations in districts that have seen an increase in Covid-19 infections linked to India’s highly transmitted variant, in a bid to prevent the disease from getting out of control again.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at 5pm on Friday, with the focus expected to be on vaccinations and testing rather than imposing local blockades to contain outbreaks at this stage.

Cases of type B.1.617.2 – the variant originating in India – have risen to 1,313 from 520 over the past week, according to Public Health England. While there is no evidence that it is able to avoid vaccines, PHE estimated that it is “at least as transmissible” as the so-called Kent variant held in December, prompting the UK’s third blockade in January.

Johnson has vowed to continue easing the national stalemate in England from Monday, with people allowed to meet indoors, bars and restaurants. But the recent rise in infections could mean he is forced to delay plans to remove all legal boundaries on social contacts by June 21st.

The prime minister said on Thursday that he was “concerned” about the spread of the variant.

Conflict Tory

Any blocking deceleration would risk putting Johnson in conflict with members of his Conservative Party, who have been pushing for a faster reopening amid a vaccination program that is one of the most advanced in the world.

Voltage testing is already being carried out in areas including Bolton, North West England and parts of London. Local leaders in Greater Manchester and Lancashire have called for “hypertension vaccinations” to ensure the protection of young people.



DISTGJO: Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sam Fazeli discusses the UK government’s response to Covid-19 variants on Bloomberg Radio.

The government has consistently emphasized guidelines from the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee, which prioritizes older age groups over younger ones. The national program is currently affecting people in their late 30s.

The Department of Health and Social Welfare said late Thursday that ministers are considering bringing in second-planned doses of vaccines for eligible groups.

Rapid Spread

Currently, the UK allows until 12 weeks between first and second doses. Nearly 36 million people have had their first dose, of which almost 19 million have had a second dose. That leaves 17 million people, whose second doses could come forward if the government decides to change policy.

“While there is not yet strong evidence to show that this variant has any greater impact on the severity of the disease or avoids the vaccine, the rate of growth is worrying,” the department said. The government “will not hesitate to take further action if necessary,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement.

This could include local restrictions or “bending” of the vaccination program, Zahawi told Sky News on Friday. “But we think that online for Monday remains in place because vaccines are being distributed because they are keeping people out of the hospital. “

From Monday, cinemas and theaters in England will also be allowed to reopen and international holidays will no longer be illegal.

Wales will also ease restrictions on Monday and people will be able to go on holiday overseas. But First Secretary Mark Drakeford said his “strong advice” is that “this is the year to stay home and enjoy everything Wales has to offer.”

