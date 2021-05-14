Taiwanese tycoon Jimmy Lai’s letter to Taiwan to stop printing







Photo Photo: Media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, watches as he leaves the Final Court of Appeal in a prison van, Hong Kong, China February 1, 2021. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu reuter_tickers

This content was published on May 14, 2021 – 11:02

TAIPEI (Reuters) – The Taiwanese arm of Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, Apple Daily will stop publishing its print version, the newspaper said Friday, blaming falling advertising revenue and tougher conditions. business in Hong Kong related to politics. Taiwan Apple Daily was created in 2003 as a sister letter to the original Hong Kong edition and is known for its colorful and sometimes wild coverage of everything from politics to celebrity scandal. But in an open letter to readers published on its website, the Taipei-based newspaper blamed the digital platforms’ monopoly “on advertising revenue for what it described as huge losses for a major revenue source. , as well as the situation in Hong Kong. “Taiwan Apple Daily was not defeated in the front line of journalism,” she said. “We were defeated in another battle: defeated by the monopoly of advertising resources and the deteriorating situation in Hong Kong, which made us unable to support long-term losses,” the newspaper added. “Although we tried hard to reduce the losses, we were not able to reverse them. We need to announce the cessation of print publishing and set up all our resources digitally.” The newspaper said that “pro-Chinese forces” in Hong Kong were boycotting various advertising sources, making the operation of the Hong Kong Apple Daily “extremely difficult”. The former British colony of Hong Kong has been rocked by protests against the Beijing-backed government in recent years, and last year China imposed a tough new national security law on the city. Last month, a Hong Kong court sentenced Lai, one of the city’s most prominent democratic activists, to 14 months in prison for participating in unauthorized assemblies during pro-democracy protests in 2019. The Hong Kong version of Apple Daily has vowed to fight despite the pressure. The alleged Chinese Taiwan has an unbridled democracy and a free media, and its government has been highly critical of the repression in Hong Kong, to the anger of Beijing. (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)

