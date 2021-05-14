A look at COVID-19 vaccines in Canada on Friday, May 14, 2021

The latest numbers for COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021. In Canada, provinces are reporting 334,975 new vaccines administered for a total of 17,239,587 doses given. Nationwide, 1,331,739 people or 3.

The latest numbers for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 14, 2021.

In Canada, provinces are reporting 334,975 new vaccines administered for a total of 17,239,587 doses given. Nationwide, 1,331,739 people or 3.5 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated. The provinces administered doses at a rate of 45,487,905 per 100,000.

There were 325,980 new vaccines distributed in provinces and territories for a total of 20,276,264 doses delivered so far. Provinces and territories used 85.02 percent of their vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories usually do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting 31,622 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 219,826 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 419,811 per 1,000. In the province, 1.88 percent (9,855) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were 9,360 new vaccines delivered in Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 279,010 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 78.79 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

The PEI is reporting 11,000 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 67,758 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 427,148 per 1,000. In the province, 7.20 percent (11,429) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines submitted to the PEI for a total of 84,915 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 54 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.8 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 55,450 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 402,733 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 412,679 per 1,000. In the province, 3.94 percent (38,421) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were -78,940 new vaccines delivered in Nova Scotia for a total of 419,550 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 43 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 95.99 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

New Brunswick is reporting 42,633 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 327,633 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 420,021 per 1,000. In the province, 4.01 percent (31,301) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in New Brunswick for a total of 415,935 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 78.77 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Quebec is reporting 95,959 new vaccines administered for a total of 4,014,843 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 469,207 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Quebec for a total of 4,578,079 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 54 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.7 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Ontario is reporting 137,697 new vaccines administered for a total of 6,629,363 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 451,312 per 1,000. In the province, 2.77 percent (407,600) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were 11,700 new vaccines delivered in Ontario for a total of 7,843,825 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.52 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Manitoba reports 14,058 new vaccines administered for a total of 605,555 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 439,763 per 1,000. In the province, 5.72 percent (78,824) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were 73,710 new vaccines delivered in Manitoba for a total of 759,870 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 55 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.69 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Saskatchewan reports 8,415 new vaccines administered for a total of 545,459 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 462,585 per 1,000. In the province, 4.02 percent (47,448) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were 63,180 new vaccines delivered in Saskatchewan for a total of 637,115 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 54 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.61 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Alberta is reporting 44,372 new vaccines administered for a total of 2,019,713 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 458,812 per 1,000. In the province, 7.32 percent (322,247) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were 236,340 new vaccines delivered in Alberta for a total of 2,355,255 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough vaccine to give 54 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.75 per cent of its supply of available vaccines.

British Columbia is reporting zero-administered vaccines for a total of 2,277,318 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 443,785 per 1,000. In the province, 2.25 percent (115,295) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were 10,630 new vaccines delivered in British Columbia for a total of 2,740,590 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 53 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.1 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting zero new vaccines administered for a total of 50,270 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,204.62 per 1000. In the territory, 56.29 percent (23,492) of the population have been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in the Yukon for a total of 57,020 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 140 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 88.16 percent of its vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero administered vaccinations for a total of 49,811 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,103,992 per 1,000. In the territory, 49.87 percent (22,501) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines distributed in the Northwest Territories for a total of 60,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 130 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 83.02 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Nunavut is reporting zero vaccines administered for a total of 29,305 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 756,727 per 1,000. In the territory, 33.26 percent (12,879) of the population have been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 45,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 120 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 64.98 percent of its vaccine supply.

* Data notes: Figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and may vary. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report the same day or figure from the previous day. Doses of administered vaccines are not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as approved vaccines require two doses per person. Vaccines are not currently being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases, the number of doses administered may seem to exceed the number of doses dispensed as some provinces have withdrawn additional vials per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on May 14, 2021.

Canadian Press