Explained: Why a clean couple in the WE Charity scandal is good news for Justin Trudeau

Canada’s Federal Ethics Commissioner on Thursday said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, last year, had not given preferential treatment while awarding a no-offer contract to a high-profile youth organization linked to his family.

The WE charity scandal, which erupted in June when Canada was recovering from its first wave of Covid-19, led to the third ethics investigation into Trudeau since taking office in 2015, damaging its image. of the Liberal Parties less than a year after she lost her parliamentary majority in the general election.

Later in August last year, then-Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who also had family ties to the charity, abruptly resigned amid a pandemic of reportedly strained ties to Trudeau, further escalating national anger and energizing political opponents. .

Thursday’s purge of the ethics watchdog is welcome news for Trudeau, who is reportedly planning another election this year to regain a majority of his parties.

Morneau, however, has been found to have broken the laws of conflict of interest by “improperly advancing the private interests of the NE, by not distancing himself from decisions relating to the NE and by giving the US preferential treatment” a statement that the parties the opposition will certainly use it to attack the Liberals.

What is the US Charity scandal?

In June last year, the Canadian government awarded the popular youth organization WE Charity an out-of-bidding contract to run a $ 912 million voluntary emergency program for students affected by the Covid-19 economic crisis. Under the agreement, We would have received up to $ 43.5 million C for program management.

However, Trudeau and Morneau got into trouble after it turned out that the charity had ties to both of their families, with critics asking why neither was excluded from the cabinet’s discussion about the contract.

It was reported that Trudeaus’s wife, mother and brother had received large sums of money in the past to appear at WE Charity events, and Morneau had failed to reimburse trips to Kenya and Ecuador that had been paid by WE. Morneau and his wife had also made large donations to us, and his daughter had worked in an administrative position there.

In July last year, Canada’s Ethics Commissioner announced an inquiry into the decision of the Prime Ministers’ third inquiry since taking office.

Trudeau avoided criticism saying the charity had been verified and selected by the Canadian bureaucracy, and his discretion in the matter extended only to approving or rejecting the entire proposal.

Although both Morneau and Trudeau denied any wrongdoing, they apologized for not recovering and the Canadian government canceled the contract in the face of public outrage.

What did the Ethics Commissioner say?

For Trudeau, Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion said that although there was a display of conflict of interest due to his family ties to charity, the Prime Minister had not broken the law.

The report found no personal friendship between Trudeau and the founders of the charity, but said the awarding of the contract caused a strong display of conflict between the Trudeau family’s relationship with the NE and Mr Trudeaus’s duty to make decisions that best serve the public interest. . The report also noted that government funding for us has increased fivefold from $ 1.1 million to $ 5.5 million since the Trudeaus Liberals lowered the Conservatives, now the main opposition party.

Finally, however, Dion said, I decided that without a current conflict of interest or a clear legislative prohibition against apparent conflicts of interest, I could not conclude that a breach had occurred.

In the Morneaus case, the ethics observer had acquitted him from October last year of wrongdoing in connection with his foreign travels, admitting it appeared to be a real mistake.

However, in his report Thursday, the ethics commissioner blamed Morneau for putting him in a conflict of interest “on several occasions” and that his friendship with the charity founder provided her with unrestricted access to the Office of the Treasury Secretary. The report concluded that Morneau had violated three sections of the Conflict of Interest Act in Canada.

The findings, however, do not bring any financial or legal consequences for Morneau, as the penalties under the Law do not apply the parts that the former minister is found to have violated, The Globe and Mail reported.

What have been the reactions to the findings?

In a statement, Trudeau said the report confirms what I have said from the beginning.

“At the heart of this initiative was getting support for young people during this pandemic as soon as possible.”

Morneau said, As the report confirms, the decision to administer the NE Charity program was based entirely on public service councils. As I have already said, in retrospect, I should have given up the discussion.

Conservative Party leader Erin OToole called for reforms to Canada’s liability laws, saying the system is broken. We need to close the gaps and send a signal that the Prime Minister should lead by example, with ethical and moral clarity [and] not be constantly under investigation.

Charlie Angus, an opposition lawmaker from the New Democratic Party and a member of the ethics committee, said, I think the Ethics Commissioner has filed a damn lawsuit over how the Liberals do business.

This is as clear a picture as it can be of how friends of government get internal, unrestricted and internal access, in ways that are completely inappropriate. It’s a damn indictment of how this program derailed so quickly.