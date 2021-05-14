F&B businesses in S’pore predict revenue dip after last meal, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – With the sudden announcement that no meals are allowed in food and beverage establishments (F&B) from Sunday (May 16) to June 13, businesses such as restaurants, street vendors and even nightclubs run F&B, are preparing for a large impact funding as they prepare to return on receipts and shipments.

As part of the tougher measures announced Friday, restaurants and grocery stores will only offer pick-up and drop-off during this period.

“Most market vendors are more prepared than ever before (during the breaker), but the immediate concerns are managing our inventory on food and food packaging … We may not have enough stock for everyone,” he said. noted Mr. Melvin Chew, 42, founder of the Facebook group Hawkers United – Dabao 2020.

The response since the announcement has been impressive, with many in the group of 288,000 members seeking help, said Mr. Chew, who owns Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck & Kway Chap at the Chinatown Complex Food Center.

He said another major concern is helping older sellers get through this period. “Many young people have come forward to offer to help them engage in distribution platforms and set up social media sites,” he added.

The restrictions are aimed at reducing the risk of transmission due to the higher risk posed by customers in the vicinity and eating for an extended period with their masks on, the Ministry of Health said.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Friday, Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministerial task force dealing with Covid-19, said: “I think the businesses that will be hit the hardest will be food and drinks (F&B) sector, due to restrictions on dining in. “

To this end, the Government will increase its salary support for F&B institutions to 50 percent, from 10 percent, under the Job Support Scheme (JSS).

However, some F&B-related business associations hope for further support from owners and delivery services.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Singapore Restaurant Association (RAS) said the new measures would definitely further impact the F&B sector.

The association, which has more than 500 members representing more than 800 brands and 5,000 points of sale, called on all F&B operators to “quickly focus their focus on food delivery to make up for the lack of business meals”.

RAS also called on owners and food distribution platforms to work closely with F&B operators to “provide them with much-needed rental assistance and delivery during this difficult period”.

Singapore Night Business Association (SNBA) President Joseph Ong said: “Everyone is a little shocked and most are trying to figure out what kind of support we can get.”

Nightclubs such as bars, nightclubs, discos and karaoke halls have not been allowed to operate their main business since March last year.

As of Friday, 406 nightlife operators had been licensed by the Singapore Food Agency snack food or snack feeder and were placed for F&B.

One of them, a Phat Cat Collective, which runs Rails and Nineteen80 salons on Tanjong Pagar Road, said the latest restrictions will significantly affect its business.

“We just got up and now we’re going to look at food distribution channels, but we expect revenue to fall by 80 percent,” said co-founder Joshua Pillai, 39.



A Phat Cat Collective, which runs Rails (pictured) and Nineteen80 salons on Tanjong Pagar Road, said the latest restrictions will significantly affect its business. PHOTO: RAILWAY

Estimating that the latest measures will turn the night industry into six to seven months, Mr Ong said: “We are not sure if all this will return, and in fact, we have been asked to close, but wages they still have to be paid … So we call on the Government to see this. “

Similarly, small businesses already feeling cramped are even more concerned now. Forty-seat Jeffo diver in Duxton Hill is also looking at delivery and pick-up options as an immediate response.

But its founder, owner, Jeffrey Morias, 68, said: “We are expecting a very large drop in sales even if we move towards a delivery delivery or service model. The reality is that it will not happen within a day or two. . “

Dinner plans have also been ruined.

Civil servant Rachel Tan, 25, had planned a day of activities for her 26th birthday on May 18, including an omakase lunch and a pottery lesson.

She said: “I’m quite depressed because I’ve been looking forward to it and now I’ll not be able to do anything. My birthday plans last year were also canceled due to the breaker.”

But others like Mr Ben Chan, 28, think the move was necessary to stem the growing number of community cases here.

Mr Chan, who works at a bank and eats with his friends several times a week, said: “Most of the interactions in my workplace are digitally maintained, so having dinner with friends and meeting face to face was a way to ‘relaxed.

“The thought of suddenly having to buy food again and eat it at home sounds pretty stifling.

“I feel the measures are strict, but I prefer to have a tight deadlock right away and keep matters away instead of a protracted fight with Covid-19.”

Additional reporting by Adeline Tan

