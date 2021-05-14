Portuguese hotels ‘excited’ to welcome UK tourists from Monday





Portugal will allow holidaymakers from Britain to enter from Monday, the national tourism board said, sparking a sigh of relief from hotel owners already flooded with bookings after Britain left for travel from that day. Britain added Portugal, whose economy is heavily dependent on tourism, especially the UK, to a “green” list of foreign destinations a week ago, allowing Britons to travel there without the need for a COVID-19 quarantine. when they return home. Read more European Union rules ban non-essential travel from outside the bloc, making Portugal’s decision to allow tourists to the UK an exception. “We are very excited about this news. The consequences of the decision are being felt by every type of hotel, from five-star hotels,” said Eliderico Viegas, head of the Algarve regional hotel association. Tourists from Britain must present evidence of a negative PCR taken 72 hours before departure, said the Turismo de Portugal authority, part of the Ministry of Economy. EasyJet Airlines (EZJ.L), which added about 100,000 extra seats for flights to Portugal during the summer, and British travel agency Thomas Cook, where bookings in Portugal tripled over the past week, also welcomed the news. “We have hundreds of clients with their cases filled,” said a spokesman for Thomas Cook. On Monday, EU leaders will discuss a proposal to ease travel restrictions for people from outside the bloc who were fully vaccinated or came from countries with a low number of cases. ‘A LATE AND LATE’ Thousands of tourists in the UK rushed to book their holiday in the week of the announcement of the UK green list, with data from the Skyscanner flight website showing a 616% weekly increase in bookings. But as May 17 approached without any news from Portugal, some holidaymakers had begun to cancel their plans, said Pedro Ribeiro, director at Portuguese hotel chain Dom Pedro. The delay in Portugal’s announcement “created stress and complications,” Ribeiro said. “We already had some cancellations and changes in bookings. It ‘s coming a little late, but we know the issue had to be dealt with diplomatically.” The tourism board said authorities were making sure Portugal’s test capacity met demand from tourists and air travel capacity between Britain and Portugal was being strengthened. Portugal, which has reported about 300-400 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the past month and no new deaths on Friday, has lifted most closure rules, but bars and clubs remain closed, restaurants should be closed at 10:30 p.m. and masks are mandatory in crowded spaces and indoors. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos