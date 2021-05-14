Singapore tightens Covid-19 measures from May 16: 10 questions on new rules answered, Health News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Singapore will impose further restrictions on social activities from Sunday (May 16th) in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19 cases in the community.

The new measures – which stop less than a second break – mean meetings will be closed to two people and dinner will be banned until June 13.

Work from home will be the predetermined way, while the rules for events will be tightened.

The government will review the new measures within two weeks and could further tighten the rules if the situation worsens.

Here is how the new measures announced on Friday (May 14th) may affect you:

1. Can I still meet my friends for dinner?

People will be allowed to go out in groups with only two people from May 16 to June 13, with forbidden eating.

Families will also not be allowed to receive more than two separate visitors per day. Individuals should continue to hold their social gatherings as well in two a day.

Food and shopping malls will only offer pick-up and drop-off during this period to reduce transmission risk.

2. Am I expected to return to the office?

Work from home will be the default way. Employers need to ensure that employees who are able to work from home do so.

Those who need employees to return to workplaces should have scalable start times and flexible working hours for staff.

Social gatherings in the workplace will not be allowed.

3. Can I still visit shopping malls or attractions?

Utilization limits for shopping malls will be further reduced from the current limit of 10 square meters per person of gross area, to 16 square meters per person. Entry restrictions on single and even Sunday dates for malls will continue.

The operating capacity of approved attraction sites will be reduced to 25 percent from the current 50 percent.

4. Do I have to supply food?

No need to do that.

All retail outlets, including supermarkets, will remain open during the austerity period from May 16 to June 13.

“Our reserves are adequate. Our supply lines are intact,” said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing. “Let us continue to remember to buy only what we need and look for the most vulnerable among us.”

5. Is it safe for me to take the train or bus?

Public transport can be kept “very safe” with a range of precautions taken by both operators and passengers, said Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung.

For example, the air on the MRT train is replenished every six minutes, not counting the opening and closing of the train doors.

6. Given the peak in community cases, will the Government make vaccination mandatory to urgently achieve herd immunity?

Herd immunity is not something that Singapore can rely on just to control the spread of Covid-19 infections, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Vaccination, he said, is just one tool in a range of measures to fight the disease. “There will be some who cannot be vaccinated due to medical conditions. And while it protects against serious diseases, it does not completely stop infection or transmission.”

7. Have other measures been taken?

Rapid antigen (RTSH) tests will be used for those who have symptoms of acute respiratory infection, on top of current polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

This will allow for faster detection of possible cases.

RTSH can give results in about 30 minutes and can be done on site. With PCR, swabs have to be transported to laboratories, which increases the wait of about two hours for results.

8. There have been many cases related to the Changi Airport group. What happened?

Workers infected with Covid-19 at Changi Airport had worked mainly in an area that had received passengers from higher-risk regions, including South Asia.

Mr Ong, Minister of Transport, said the airport identified this trend after studying 20 plus initial infections in the airport group.

“Most (of these infections) actually gather around one area,” he said.

The area is the equivalent of the Changi Airport Group of the 9D Neighborhood at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where several people were initially found infected.

9. What about the latest Covid-19 cases among students?

There is no evidence of Covid-19 school-based transmission so far, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong.

Most students who were reported to have tested positive recently are associated with a tutor at a private school.

Safeguard measures in schools have been strengthened. For example, the Ministry of Education will no longer allow face shields as a substitute for wearing a mask.

10. Will the air travel bubble with Hong Kong still continue?

The air travel bubble – scheduled to launch on May 26 – is likely to be delayed again.

It is very likely that Singapore will not be able to meet the resumption criteria.

Authorities will closely monitor the numbers and make a decision early next week.

